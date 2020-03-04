Corn acreage will likely increase in Concordia, Catahoula and Tensas parishes this spring as farmers gear up for the 2020 planting season.
Last year, corn acreage totaled 26,638 in Catahoula, 16,323 in Concordia and 53,032 in Tensas.
County Agent Dennis Burns said Monday that a month ago cotton “was at a good price and being looked at by a lot of farmers but the price has since fallen and interest has fallen off as well.”
Cotton acreage in 2019 totaled 24,116 in Catahoula, 12,327 in Concordia and 40,085 in Tensas.
Burns said soybean acreage should be at or near 2019 levels.
“Interest in soybeans is mixed,” Burns said. “A lot of people got burned by soybeans the last couple of years. The yields just were not there.”
In 2019, acreage in soybeans amounted to 47,833 in Catahoula, 109,497 in Concordia and 42,925 in Tensas.
“Farmers would like to plant more corn, less cotton and the same or less in soybeans,” Burns said. “But nobody is excited about anything.”
Row rice acreage has stabilized although it remains low compared to other crops.
Less than 2,500 acres were planted last year in Catahoula, slightly under 5,000 acres in Concordia and a little more than 2,000 acres in Tensas.
“Row rice is becoming a pretty good choice for farmers,” Burns said. “They seem to like it. I don’t know if we will see more acreage this year but it will be stabilized. Some people might plant a field or two as they look into getting into it.”
Wheat acreage will remain low, Burns said.
“The crop we have now is bad in Tensas because of too much rain,” he said.
Burns said that seep water is once again a problem in some areas but no worse than normal and not as problematic as last year.
Some of the backwater in southern Catahoula Parish is being pumped out, Burns said.
The Mississippi is cresting this week at approximately 55 feet, seven feet above flood stage before more rain arrived this week.
Burns also reported crop yields per acre for 2019.
Cotton: 900 pounds lint per acre, Catahoula; 1,050, Concordia; 1,100, Tensas.
Corn: 190 bushels per acre, Catahoula; 185, Concordia; 185, Tensas.
Grain sorghum: 80 bushels per acre, Catahoula; 85, Concordia; 85, Tensas.
Soybean: 57 bushels per acre, Catahoula; 52, Concordia; 56, Tensas.
Wheat: 42 bushels per acre, Catahoula; 40, Concordia; 0, Tensas.
Rice: 192 bushels per acre, Catahoula; 175, Concordia; 180, Tensas.
