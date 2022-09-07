Areas of patchy fog early. Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
STORMY SKIES were replaced with a beautiful, calm sunset over Lake Concordia this week. Hopefully, the calm, rain-free weather will remain for farmers who are attempting to harvest their grain crop. (Submitted photo by Jane Petty)
Local farmers may face bleak times as they take to the fields to salvage this season’s grain harvest.
Consistent August rains kept soybean and milo in the fields leading to widespread sprouting of the crops. During the usual hot and dry summer month, approximately 15 to 20 inches were dumped on the Miss-Lou causing delays in the grain harvest.
Farmers are starting to inch back into their fields, hoping to dodge sporadic downpours.
“Rain has been scattered throughout (the area),” said Kylie Miller, LSU AgCenter Extension agent. “While some areas have gotten rain, some have not. We are still dealing with a lot of cloudy days which are not helping dry (fields).”
Hurt from rainy weather has been Concordia’s soybean crop. According to Miller, 15 to 50 percent of soybeans have been damaged.
“As far as the crops goes, no good news especially the soybeans,” Miller said. “We are not looking good. The damage is pretty bad.”
The news is especially bad since 1.2 million acres of soybeans were planted this year with the majority of those located in northeast Louisiana.
Another grain crop, milo, was also hit hard by wet August weather. According to Miller, the milo crop was completely sprouted out.
“I don’t know if they will even harvest it,” Miller said. “The damage will be too high.”
Meanwhile, corn yields are “ok,” according to Miller, with some sprouting being seen at the top of the ear.
“Corn is a tough crop that can handle all of this as long as it didn’t get any high winds,” she said. “Winds would’ve laid it down, but I think we are going to be fine.”
In neighboring Tensas Parish, some cotton is being harvested, but Concordia’s has yet to kick off.
Miller said, Tensas’ cotton harvest was not “too good.”
With this year’s troubling harvest, Miller and farmers are hoping for outside help with disaster relief and crop insurance.
“We’re hoping to tell everybody of what they are going through to get farmers some disaster relief” Miller said. “There guys are going to be forced to face to difficult decisions in the next week or so. Hopefully, crop insurance will help them out. It is a lot of unknowns and trying to figure out what the best thing to do.”
