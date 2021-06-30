The wheat harvest has ended, cotton farmers are facing planting challenges, and corn and soybean growers are irrigating, according to LSU AgCenter Agent Kylie Miller.
“As we close out the month of June, the wheat harvest has ended with yields ranging between upper 40s to upper 60s,” she said. “Behind the wheat, growers have now planted their second crop.
“It has been a challenging planting season for cotton growers. Most of the crop was planted in late May to early June.
“If able, corn and soybean growers are working on irrigating their crop. Corn hasn’t made it to black layer yet, and farmers could have about one or two more irrigation events left this season.”
