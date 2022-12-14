Faster internet service is forthcoming for Lake St. John residents.
William Coleman, Lake St. John’s Water Works president, updated Police Jury members at their Monday night meeting on the progress of a new cell phone tower which will eventually have internet hardware located on it.
The future cell phone tower will be located behind Spokane’s ice house. Guy Stout, who owns numerous cell phone towers in the southeast, owns the property.
“The tower is going up,” Coleman said. “Mr. Stout already has the FCC approval. It’s a ton of paperwork and lots of time, but it’s going ahead.”
Coleman estimated construction of the tower would happen “ASAP” but would not “get equipment on the tower until March maybe even April.”
Currently, there is a repeater on Lake St. John’s water tower but during high-use times internet is “slow,” Coleman said.
The Wi-Fi repeater located on the tower picks up the signal from Ferriday which comes out of Mobile, Ala.
A repeater, extender, or booster is a device that forwards wireless signals from the router to cover a larger area, such as multiple floors of a house. The repeater creates a new network based on signals from the originating network, and the clients that connect to the repeater are thus on a separate network.
With the repeater located on the water tower, “it is better than what we have had in the past,” Coleman said.
During his report to Police Jury members, Coleman complimented Rep C. Travis Johnson and Sen. Glen Womack, calling their help “instrumental” in several local projects such as Lake St. John’s new water plant and repairs to La. Hwy 568.
Police Jury members agreed to send a letter of support for Lake St. John’s cell tower with internet services to Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell
“It’s going to take place,” Coleman said. “We just have to stay on top of it.”
Meanwhile, Police Jury members approved the 2023 budget.
According to the budget, the Police Jury will have an ending overall balance of $19.38 million up from the previous year’s total of $19.28 million.
Police Jury revenues totaled approximately $9.65 million while total expenses numbered some $9.54 million for a loss of $359,405.
General fund refers to revenues accruing to the state or local entities from taxes, fees, interest earnings and other sources which can be used for the general operation of the Police Jury.
According to the 2023 budget, the largest source of revenue projected for the general fund comes from “ad valorem tax public building” in the amount of $478,109.
Second largest source of revenue for the general fund is projected to be “ad valorem tax general allocation” totaling $361,769 followed by “franchise tax” at $281,964.
Largest expense projected to be coming out of general fund is “District Attorney’s office allocation” totaling $293,351 followed by “coroner’s expenses” totaling $268,800, according to the 2023 budget.
Police Jury is expected to spend $258,428 in “financial administration salaries and benefits” in 2023 and $191,293 in police jurors’ salaries and benefits.
Also included in projected general fund expenses were utilities for administration amounting to $184,457 and prisoner care totaling $147,547.
Ending cash fund balance for the 2023 general fund was listed at $507,212, down from the beginning cash fund balance of $866,617.
The highway maintenance fund, which is separate from the general fund, showed projected revenues totaling approximately $1.08 million with expenses coming to $1.29 million.
The drainage maintenance fund, which is also separate from the general fund, had projected revenues of $1.15 million and expenses at $1.39 million.
In other action, Police Jury members approved an occupational license for Mark Carney dba Black River Grill LLC.
The group also approved a new telephone system for the Concordia Parish Health Unit in the amount of $7,744.
In other action, Police Jury members approved Concordia Fire District #2 transitioning from a volunteer fire department to a combination fire department. Recently, District #2 has worked to lower their fire rating, possibly causing insurance rates to lower.
By transitioning from an all volunteer to a combination (both volunteer and paid staff), the department hopes to continue lowering the fire rating.
