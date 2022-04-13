Ferriday’s Town Council meeting Tuesday was filled with constant bickering, most centered around the Ferriday Police Department.
Ferriday Alderman Andre Keys presented a motion to allow the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) to take over law enforcement in the town.
In February, Sheriff David Hedrick made a proposal to the Board of Aldermen for CPSO to assist in enforcing the law in Ferriday.
The town’s police and fire departments were closed for four days in January before the town adopted its budget on January 31. While shut down, CPSO and Louisiana State Police patrolled the town.
Hedrick’s proposal was for eight deputies working in Ferriday in two-man shift rotations. The proposal was for Ferriday to pay $44,000 a month to CPSO.
At a later meeting, Key’s amended the proposal from indefinitely to a year, and took away the entire Ferriday Police Department.
At that time, Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner took exception to Keys request to eliminate the Ferriday Police Department.
“First of all, this town is safe, even without the sheriff’s department here,” Turner said. “A lot of towns are having problems. I do not want our police department eliminated. For the small amount of resources our department has, I think they do a heckvua job.”
Turner also read a statute that basically said aldermen cannot break up the police department without the mayor’s recommendation.
No vote was made at that time.
Allowing the proposal Tuesday, Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd seconded the motion by Keys.
Before a vote was taken, Turner interrupted, stating a recommendation had not been made.
“We have already talked about it, and I didn’t recommend it,” Turner said.
“Be respectful and stop interrupting,” Keys said.
“I cannot give a recommendation,” Turner said.
“You don’t have to recommend,” Lloyd answered.
Town attorney Phillip Letard advised aldermen to ask Hedrick to appear at the next meeting to clarify his position on Ferriday Police Department.
“My concern is there has to be more thought put into this,” Letard said, “You have to have the sheriff back up here to make sure he’s on the same page on the changes that were made to the proposal.”
Letard and Keys agreed to meet with Hedrick today (Wednesday).
Lloyd said Friday night there was a shooting near her home on La. Hwy. 15, and she called it in but no Ferriday police officer came to check it out.
Lloyd also criticized the automated answering machine used by the police department.
Last November, Lloyd asked Ferriday Interim Police Chief Bo Stevens about the phone system which answers by saying dial 0 if it is an emergency to reach a dispatcher. Otherwise, the message continues with extensions for different offices.
Stevens said he would like to see emergency phone calls go directly to a dispatcher.
“Our computer system is very outdated,” Stevens said. “We are on a 90-day wait for fiberoptic lines for our computers.”
Tuesday night, Lloyd said if Ferriday did not get rid of the answering machine, she would push harder for CPSO to take over.
“That’s a waste of taxpayers’ money,” Lloyd said.
Keys then asked Turner if he is working on naming a police chief.
“Right now Chief Stevens is interim chief and will move forward,” Turner said.
Lloyd stated she did not want Ferriday to lose its police department, but the town needed help.
“This is the worst the police department has been since 2005,” Lloyd said. “I have called the police department five times and not one time have they showed up.”
Alderwoman Brandi Bacon stated she called Stevens about an unmarked car in front of her house. Stevens did come out as the car stayed a while.
“But, I understand what you are saying Ms. Lloyd, and I do agree we need to get rid of that phone system,” Bacon said.
Ferriday Police Officer Clarence Hall joined Stevens at the podium, and told Lloyd he responded to calls of shots fired.
“There are only two of us at night,” Hall said.
Turner said he had to release an officer who posted something inappropriate on social media.
Hall and Keys began a heated discussion about the police department, with Hall telling Keys he is not the mayor even though he thinks he was mayor.
After arguing for a period of time, aldermen finally agreed to contact Hedrick.
In other business, Ferriday Tax Clerk Deborah Elaine Jones presented a resolution for the Town of Ferriday to state it is unlawful for any owner/renter of property located within the municipal limits of Ferriday to permit or allow the growth of grass, weeds or other unhealthy or noxious growth on the property and that such are a health and fire hazard and public nuisance to the citizens.
Any residents found in violation of the Town of Ferriday Ordinances shall be given 14 days from the date of notice to have this matter resolved. If after that time, the issue has not been resolved, the Town of Ferriday will charge $150 an hour (minimum of two hours) to have the property cut and cleaned.
An invoice will be sent to the owner of record according to the Parish Tax Assessor and neglect to pay fees assessed against said property will result in a lien placed upon the Town of Ferriday Property Tax Roll for the cost of removal plus attorney fees.
“There has been no resolution on the books,” Elaine-Jones said.
Lloyd, Keys and Bacon voted for the resolution.
Aldermen Elijah “Stepper” Banks and Gail Pryor were absent.
Other business included aldermen approving Marchelle Donnely as town clerk after a 90-day probationary period.
Additionally, aldermen approved occupational licenses for Kool Drip Italian ice and More LLC, Ferriday Behavior Health Systems LLC in the former Riverland Medical Center and Miss-Lou Diagnostic Services LLC
In other action, aldermen proclaimed May as Older American Month.
