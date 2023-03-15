Ferriday Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd expressed concerns over the town’s finances after the monthly balance sheet showed a negative net income of $82,272.31 for the end of February.
General checking was minus $441,789.94 which was recorded in the town’s assets balance sheet.
“If this is right, we are in trouble,” Lloyd said.
Town Clerk Marchelle Donnelly said bank deposits go directly to town CPA Michelle Ferguson.
“Those deposits may not have been reconciled,” Donnelly said. “We just print the reports.”
Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner said the last time he checked the finances were not in bad shape.
“I look at it all the time,” Turner said. “Something’s not right with that statement.”
Turner sent town hall employees home Thursday and Friday on administrative leave with pay, while he worked town hall on his own.
“I ran city hall. It was not shut down,” Turner said. “I just sent employees home to re-group. We’ve had too much tardiness going on, and employees being late. I told them to go home and think about things. And if next week (on Monday) they couldn’t do what they had to do we would make a change. We run a business here, and that’s the way I want it run. At 8 you need to come in and do your job when you are here.”
Lloyd also addressed the town’s need for a new accounting firm after The Vercher Group of Jena said it could no longer work with the town.
“There’s one right across the river,” Lloyd said, referring to Silas & Simmons of Natchez. “I don’t like the fact that The Vercher Group was throwing us under the bus.”
Turner said it was more a matter of the Vercher Group “knowing they would not be able to get done what they needed to get done on time,” and it had “nothing to do with this board.”
The board went into executive session before agreeing to a resolution for the Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant Audit.
The town filed a report on its Wastewater Treatment Plant from DEQ Louisiana Municipal Water Pollution Prevention.
The report included general maintenance performed throughout the year, an engine start installation at the Kindergarten Road Lift Station, main sewer line replacement on Tennessee and Virginia Avenues and a collection line replacement at E.E. Wallace Blvd. and Texas Ave.
The report also stated ultraviolet light electrical system needs repairing, three aerators need to be repaired and a new compositor is needed at the treatment plant. Facility assessment is still in progress before determining any upgrades.
The audit report is done annually to keep the town in compliance.
Occupational licenses were approved for Deja Vu Outdoor Events Space and Kim’s Fashion Shop and More.
