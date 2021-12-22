top story Ferriday announces curfew for juveniles Dec 22, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Town of Ferriday has installed an emergency curfew order for juveniles under 18 years old.Ferriday Police Chief Bo Stevens said that at 8 p.m. Ferriday patrolmen will begin to move juveniles inside. If they are caught outside after 10 p.m., they will be issued a citation. “We are going to strictly enforce our already standing curfew order,” said Stevens. “There are just too many kids running around getting in trouble late at night.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ferriday Bo Stevens Juvenile Curfew Military Police Motor Vehicle Order Town Emergency Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY VLE 5 hrs ago CONCORDIA PARISH LIBRARY visited Vidalia Lower Elementary with Mrs. Linda Hollis reading Chr… Read more CCCF still accepting donations 5 hrs ago The Concordia Christmas Charity Fund Drive for 2021 is still accepting donations for this ye… Read more Ferriday Garden Club 5 hrs ago Ferriday Garden Club held their annual Christmas luncheon on December 9, at the beautifully … Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe's Hunt steps down as offensive coordinatorEast builds early lead to run away with I-20 Bowl victoryWest Monroe duo Pleasant, Richard make it official on early signing dayOCS trio signs to play at next levelWest Monroe to sell golf acreage for $435,000MARTIN: Howdy hoops season, what'd we miss?OCS claims three top honors in District 2-1AObituaries published December 15, 2021Neville's Cambell, Sledge, Dubose sign NLIDon Redden Memorial Tournament returns with round robin format Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe's Arledge vents about officiating after double overtime loss (2)
