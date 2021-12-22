curfew.jpg

The Town of Ferriday has installed an emergency curfew order for juveniles under 18 years old.

Ferriday Police Chief Bo Stevens said that at 8 p.m. Ferriday patrolmen will begin to move juveniles inside. If they are caught outside after 10 p.m., they will be issued a citation.

“We are going to strictly enforce our already standing curfew order,” said Stevens. “There are just too many kids running around getting in trouble late at night.” 

