Ferriday Town Attorney Myisha Davis advised Ferriday board members to not sign a contract with Jatinder Goel of Baton Rouge as a town engineer and Rev. James Smith of Rayville as a city planner because of discrepancies in the contract.
Davis also advised aldermen to continue using Bryant Hammett alone as its engineer representing the town.
In November, alderman voted to hire a city engineer and city planner/economic developer contingent on Davis reviewing the contract.
Delta Fuel owner Clint Vegas introduced the two men to aldermen at the town’s meeting, prompting a special meeting to vote on the proposal. Instead, aldermen asked the town’s attorney to review the contract.
Goel was not at the meeting Tuesday. Vegas and Smith were present, but said they never saw the contract.
Ferriday Alderman Andre Keys called the three men liars, claiming there were discrepancies in the contract and what they said at the last two meetings.
"Y'all lied to us," Keys said.
"I didn't lie, I haven't seen the contract," Smith said. "You are not going to hurt my feelings if you do not want us."
"Me neither," Keys said.
"You told us we didn't have to pay anything, but after a grant is over with, whatever is left over the Town of Ferriday has to pay for," Keys said
"I do not know what you are talking about," Vegas said. "I don't have the contract. And if a contract is in place, we haven't seen it."
McMahon said nothing has been signed.
"A contract is not in place," Davis said. "But a contract was presented to me and it does not reflect what was stated at the meeting."
Keys interrupted saying board members were lied to.
"I'm not going to let anybody talk to me like that," Brown said. "You can't accuse me of something like that."
Town attorney Davis asked Vegas if Goel was an engineer.
"I haven't seen an engineer’s license," Davis said.
"Yes, he is an engineer," Vegas said.
"I haven't received an engineer's license -- that is my first problem."
"You don't have to be licensed to be an engineer," Vegas said. "He owns a business with licensed engineers working for him."
"You did not say that when you stood here at the meeting," Davis said. "You implicated he was a licensed engineer. You never said he owns a business with engineers. That is different."
Davis also said the words “matching grant” in the contract were never used in prior meetings.
Davis also pointed out that the contract states the town would be charged for additional services.
"There is a larger list of additional services that are not free," Davis said. "And we have never used an engineer and been charged late fees. You also told the board that they have 30 days to terminate the contact. This contract does not say that.
“And you also want to cap liability at $500,000. Sometimes we are dealing with a million dollar contracts. Who is responsible for the rest of the money?
“And also it states we have to pay for mediation. How does a free contract have a fee base? This contract is one-sided and my recommendation to the board is to just continue on with our current engineer. We don't need a contract."
"That's fine, we can just leave it alone," Smith said.
"I think we need to take the attorney's advice," Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd said. "This needs to be resolved."
Vegas advised the board to take the contract under advisement.
"You can take out what you want to take out," Vegas said.
After more discussion, Vegas and Smith said they would still be available to assist and to write grants.
No motion was presented.
McMahon said in a statement that the Town of Ferriday is happy with the services of Bryant Hammett & Associates.
"For decades they have helped the town by handling the emergency situations that arise with our aging infrastructure," McMahon said. “They apply for grants, do the copious paperwork, and complete the projects that are necessary. They are reactive to our emergency needs.
“The town will also be working with Jatinder Goel's MB Design Consultants, Engineerng Consultants and Planners of Baton Rouge. They will be responsible for searching for grants to help Ferriday grow. They will be proactive in planning for the future expansion of services and housing for the town. Rev. Smith will be our consultant for economic development grants and will work closely with Mr. Goel."
Smith said he would continue to work with the town.
"We've been helping with street lights by talking to Entergy, we talked to the police chief (Arthur Lewis) about how many police cars he needs and we've looked at tearing condemned houses down, all at no cost," Smith said. "We will continue to help the town."
