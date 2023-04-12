Sewage and financial problems dominated the Ferriday Town Council meeting Tuesday at Ferriday Hall.
Sandra Williams of GG’s Uniform LLC addressed Town Council members about sewage problems around her business.
“I’ve got green stuff coming up from the grate,” said.
“We are aware of the problems,” said Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner. “We are doing what we can and working hard to get this done.”
Turner told Town Council members that Jabar Corporation of Calhoun was Ferriday’s lone bidder. The bid called for the repair of a busted pipe, reconnection of sanitation and the removal and replacement of asphalt for $72,174.10.
“I am waiting on a bid from Womack,” Turner said.
Town Council members said Ferriday has no time to wait, and voted to use Jabar.
Turner said part of the problem was restaurants not cleaning their grease traps.
Town Council members also said limited pumping stations that needed repairing were also a big problem.
Turner added there were a number of collapsed sewer lines in the town.
“I don’t understand why we got a new water plant with the lines we have,” Lloyd said. “It’s like putting a new motor into a 1940 car.”
Greg Langley, Press Secretary of the Louisiana DEQ, said his office is meeting with Turner and Ferriday officials on May 2 to discuss bringing Ferriday into compliance with its wastewater treatment plant.
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality Office of Environmental Compliance sent a letter to Ferriday in 2021 saying the wastewater plant was out of compliance for failing to submit monthly and quarterly Discharge Monitoring Reports on time, failing to properly operate and maintain its sanitary wastewater treatment plant, having only one of four aerators operable, have seepage through the levee, having three of 45 UV lights operational and temperatures six degrees higher than the limit inside the composite sampler.
“We’ve worked with rural towns before on getting in compliance, and we’ve talked with Mayor Turner about what needs to be done to bring Ferriday into compliance,” Langley said.
“We’re anxious to work with the DEQ and get back in compliance,” Turner said
Additionally, Turner also talked with Louisiana Legislative Auditor Michael J. Waguespack, seeking help for the town in its search for an auditor after The Vercher Group of Jena said it could no longer work with the town.
“We are having trouble finding someone to work for us,” Turner said. “Silas Simmons (Natchez) said they were short-staffed. We do have a company out of Alexandria that is interested, and we are going to pursue after them.”
Town Council members agreed with Turner.
“We need an auditor,” Lloyd said. “We are totally out of compliance. I’ve been saying we’re in trouble, but now we’re in double trouble.”
Lloyd also complained about a lack of a financial reports over the past several months.
Town Clerk Marchelle Donnelly said she talked with town CPA Michelle Ferguson.
“They were having problems with Quick Books,” Donnelly said. “They finally got it corrected today (Tuesday).
Alderwoman Gail Pryor said the town should look at getting reimbursed for the months in which they did not receive financial reports.
“Everybody has financial statement except Ferriday,” Lloyd said.
Meanwhile, Town of Ferriday Attorney Phillip Letard presented a proposal to Town Council members about how to handle unsightly properties.
“I’m actually using something similar to what the Town of Vidalia uses, making property owners more responsible for their properties not up to compliance,” Letard said.
Turner also announced the town will be hosting a Stop the Violence Rally on Monday at 6 p.m. at Haney's Big House Music Hall.
“The goal of this event is to come together as a community to address the issue of violence in our town and promote peace and unity,” Turner said. “This rally is being led by community members who are committed to creating a safer and more peaceful town for everyone. We invite all members of the public to attend and join us in this important effort.”
The event will include guest speakers, music, and refreshments. Turner hopes this rally will be a positive step towards building a stronger and more connected community that values peace and nonviolence.
