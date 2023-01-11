Ferriday Board of Alderman approved going into a contract with Cedric Floyd of Data Center Reapportionment with re-districting the town to meet state requirements.
Floyd said his company would charge $6,500 for re-districting, and the plan would have to be sent to the Concordia Parish Police Jury before going on to the state and then U.S. Census Bureau.
Aldermen Gloria Lloyd, Brandi Bacon and Gail Pryor voted for hiring Floyd, while Andre Keys voted against it. Elijah “Stepper” Banks was absent.
Keys wanted a proposed map of Floyd’s plans.
“This is something we have to get done, or we can’t have an election,” Lloyd said.
Floyd said according to the 2020 US Census, Ferriday’s population is 3,189.
According to state law, each district has to be within 10 percent of other district numbers, Floyd said. Ferriday is currently 33.07 percent in deviation.
In District A there are 744 people and in District B there are 533 people. District C has 651 residents while District D has 541 and District E is comprised of 720 people.
Floyd said the ideal district population is 638.
Re-districting must be done four weeks before municipal qualifications from December 13-15, 2023. The primary election is March 23, 2024.
Meanwhile, CPA David Vercher with The Vercher Group in Jena presented his audit to the board.
According to the audit, Ferriday has total net position of $3,515,063 in general funds, which is a decrease of 5.2 percent from last year.
Ferriday has cash and investment assets of $217,574, down 16.9 percent from last year.
Vercher said the town had $9,857,521 invested in capital assets, including the buildings, sewer system, machinery and equipment.
That is a $259,137 decrease from last year.
The audit had five findings, including numerous old outstanding checks and deposits in both enterprise and governmental funds; not remitting safe drinking water fee payments from 2002-2012; not filing timely financial statements with the Legislative Auditor on a timely basis; unfavorable revenue variance of $149,127 or 5.6 percent and an unfavorable expenditure variance of $141,917 or 5.4 percent fort he year ended June 2, 2021; and not amending its budget, therefore violating the Budget Act.
Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner said the town will amend the budget when there is an unfavorable variance in revenues and expenditures of more than five percent.
“We are working to correct all the findings,” Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner said.
Meanwhile, the board postponed the discussion of a garbage rate increase.
The remainder of the meeting saw board members sparring with Turner over his use of COVID-19 money, hiring new employees without the approval of the board, and the lack of financial statements.
“That was totally embarrassing,” said Turner. “My hope is that we can work together and move forward.”
Turner has scheduled a special meeting Friday at 5 p.m. at Ferriday Hall to discuss COVID-19 money with the board.
Lloyd presented a letter to Turner, which was carbon copied to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office, Concordia Parish District Attorney’s Office, Office of the Attorney General and the Concordia Sentinel.
In the letter, Lloyd requested a copy of bi-weekly bookkeeping payroll reports, from July 1, 2022 to January 9, 2023 reflecting hours worked, overtime worked, leave, time off, sick days taken, gross and net pay, as well as incentive pay, bonus pay, Cares Act Funds Distribution, and ARPA distribution.
Lloyd was upset Turner used American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 Stimulus Package money to pay employees.
The town received its second and final payment of $592,503.50 in October after using part of the first $592,503.50 as a bonus to employees who worked during the pandemic.
Lloyd said at the October meeting the board voted to put the second installment in a special account with sewer problems and water being the top priority for the money.
“I talked to employees who received money, and some who did not,” Lloyd said. “First of all, you should not give money to some and not to others who may be part-time. Second, that is a violation of the law. That’s a bad decision. You can’t just tell the clerk to give them money. This is not a bonus, this is COVID money. I have no problem with employees getting extra money, but you have to go by the law. And first responders like our firefighters are getting $10 an hour, who you have at town hall owes making $15? And you have one who is always late for work, and then spends time under the tree smoking before leaving work early.”
Lloyd also requested in the letter copies of all signed time sheets, manual timesheet, timesheet reports, electronic timesheet fields and digital timesheet files reflecting hours worked from July 1, 2022 through January 9, 2023.
Also, a complete bookkeeping or accounting program reflecting all checks written from all accounts held by the town.
Lloyd also requested a complete monthly financial statement prepared by the CPA for the town.
“All he has to do is to do what’s right,” Lloyd said of Turner. “He needs to right the wrong he has done. He is not respecting the board at all. I am really hurt by the way Ferriday is now. I am concerned about Ferriday, and the mayor needs to do right by Ferriday.”
