The Ferriday Town Council voted against using a grant to pay essential town employees for working during COVID-19, leading to a handful of town employees walking out of the meeting, and a confrontation between Executive Administrative Assistant Emerson Slain and Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd.
The American Rescue Act includes a provision which allows the payment of essential during Covid pandemic.
The extra pay includes an additional amount per hour for time worked during the eligible period.
All current employees eligible would receive $2 per hour of premium pay up to 2,080 hours and not to exceed $2,500 per employee or $100 per meeting for council members.
Aldermen asked who would be eligible for the money.
Town attorney Phillip Letard said the government does not specify who would receive the money, only that it involves essential workers.
Turner said town employees worked through the pandemic, with some actually contracting COVID.
When it was called for a vote, Elijah “Stepper Banks and Gail Pryor voted yes while Brandi Bacon, Andre Keys and Gloria Lloyd voted no.
When a handful of employees walked out, Lloyd stated, “This is the reason they don’t respect us.”
Slain approached the podium and said, “Y’all don’t respect us, you just proved it.”
“I’m not going to have him disrespect me,” Lloyd said.
Slain said the board members were told the town’s CPA said it is legitimate and that all local government employees are deemed essential.
“You say you want them to have it, but you vote no,” Slain told Lloyd. “Are you serious?’
“Something you are not going to do is disrespect me,” Lloyd said. “That’s the problem, they want to disrespect this board. You need to be fired. You should be fired. That’s enough grounds to fire you.”
As Ferriday police approached the podium, Slain walked toward the back of the building to the rear door.
“Why don’t you fire me,” he said before walking out.
Turner then banged his gavel, repeating “Come to order, come to order. We will have order. The vote was no and that was it.”
Slain said later Tuesday evening that he called the mayor and apologized and apologized to the board, employees and citizens of Ferriday.
“That was totally out of character for me,” Slain said.
In other business, Nutrition Professor Dr. Fatemeh Malekian, Urban Agriculture Specialist Marlin Ford and Brittany Howard of Southern University Ag Center in Baton Rouge proposed making the Town of Ferriday a hub for indoor farming.
Ford brought a hydroponic tower to the meeting, demonstrating how the tower uses water and mist and artificial sunlight as a method of growing plants using only liquid nutrients.
Howard presented a Ferriday Equitable Development Plan showing Ferriday’s key values of accountability equity, community celebration, inclusiveness and service.
“You need more access to fruit and vegetables here,” Howard said. “You can bring the farmers market back, bring farming back to this community, change eating habits, bring in a smoothie place and find a place to gather to exchange recipes.”
Ford demonstrated how the tower operates.
“We can instruct you how to do it,” he said. “We can make sure your food is secure. Young people who don’t want to go to college and have their own business through this. The only cost you would have it training people how to do it, and that’s when we come in. We train for free.”
Ford said indoor farming is much more practical and predictable.
“You will have more frequent harvest cycles,” he said. “There is nothing like this around this area. Ferriday can be a pipeline for people training other people. This could have so many benefits for this town. There’s no reason you should not have a hotel here. “
Turner proposed letting Southern Ag use the former Kelly’s Kid building or Ferriday Oil and Seed building.
“You could be the first one around here doing this, and then people would come in wanting to learn how to do it and you would have the people here to teach them,” Ford said. “We’re not here to replace farmers, we’re here for you to make money.”
Turner said there is also money available through the COVID relief grant to make Ferriday a tourist attraction.
“We can set aside $75,000 to come up with a tourism package,” Turner said. “There are a lot of things in Ferriday not being brought to light. There is so much history here.
Lloyd said Louisiana Avenue and the Delta Music Museum are ideal for tourism.
Turner said the town is building a water fountain off First Street and will have a garden to help beautify the town.
“We also have capital outlay money to build an arena to house big events,” Turner said. “We’ve got support from Baton Rouge on this.”
Turner said he is also looking into moving Town Hall to the Concordia Bank building once Concordia Bank moves into the former Tensas State Bank building.
There is also talk of moving the Ferriday Police Department to Town Hall if Town Hall is able to move.
“We’re just looking at our best options,” Turner said.
The board also introduced a new budget. A public hearing will be held after the budget runs in the official journal for two weeks.
Lloyd also expressed the discontent of several citizens concerning the answering machine at the Ferriday Police Department.
“A lot of people have a problem with that,” she said. “A real live person should answer the phone. Get rid of that phone system.”
Lloyd also asked about help in policing and patrolling Ferriday.
“I hear gunshots all the time,” she said.
Ferriday Police Chief Bo Stevens said he has hired extra patrol, and has reached out to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Troop E for assistance.
“They are going to help us patrol also,” he said.
Lloyd asked how juveniles are getting guns.
“They steal them or adults are giving them to them,” Stevens said.
The board also set 10 p.m. as a curfew for juveniles and accepted unanimously Marchelle Donnelly as Town Clerk.
“She will have 90 days to see if she likes it, so if she doesn’t we don’t have to change signatures,” Turner said.
Turner said former Town Clerk Sharon Kelly has been named Economic Developer.
Turner told the board a skating rink is going to be built near the former Ferriday Police Department building on E.E. Wallace by Hunt Brothers.
“This will give the kids something to do,” he said.
Four Ferriday residents approached the board about building a closed road arena across from Kelly’s Kids.
The board said they would like to approve the request, but wanted to check with state officials to be sure that was acceptable.
