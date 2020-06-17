The Ferriday Board of Aldermen will meet June 25 in a teleconference to adopt its proposed $2,637,076 fiscal year budget for 2020-21.
The board met Thursday by teleconference for the third straight month.
Ferriday Mayor Sherrie McMahon told council members they could meet at town hall, but Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd said she is not going to attend a meeting at town hall right now because of the coronavirus.
"I understand," McMahon said.
The budget for the proposed fiscal year, which runs July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, shows revenue of $2,681,524 and expenditures of $2,637,076 for a project change in net position of $44,448.
Sales tax is expected to generate $1,132,500.
Expenses include $44,000 for McMahon and $30,600 for aldermen.
Salaries total $950,000.
The board approved introducing the ordinance, which will be published in the Concordia Sentinel today and next week.
The board also approved a letter of engagement from Silas & Simmons of Natchez.
McMahon also advised the board that hydrants in town will be flushed June 24 and June 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 a.m.
"That's to clean out the lines and see what hydrants are working," McMahon said. "Residents will not even know the difference. This will help bring down our homeowner insurance rates from a seven to hopefully at five.
The board did not approve a request by D'Asia Griggs to move a trailer to Sixth Street.
McMahon said the trailer did not meet specifications.
Town Attorney Myisha Davis will research the matter.
