Ferriday town employees will receive $2,500 through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Ferriday Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday for the bonus in a special meeting. Each employee supposedly worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ferriday Town Clerk Marchelle Donnely said at the beginning of the meeting each employee could not receive the same lump sum, adding employees who worked from March 3, 2021 to the present time would receive $1.50 times the hours they worked, not to exceed $2,500.
But Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd said she had a problem with that plan.
“First of all this board is the legislative body,” Lloyd said. “We make the decision. I think every present employee should get the same thing. It’s not fair to pay one person $2,500 and the next person $50. I don’t think that’s violating the law.”
Lloyd then made the motion that all present employees get the same amount of money, which the Board of Aldermen agreed would be $2,500.
ARPA, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package or American Rescue Plan, is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, to speed up the country's recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession.
As part of this program, the Treasury transferred more than $3 billion to the State of Louisiana to provide support for the State’s response to the economic and public health impacts of COVID-19.
The ARPA proposal was brought up at a Ferriday town meeting last November, but was never voted on.
Alderman Andre Keys seconded the motion, and Brandi Bacon and Gail Pryor made it unanimous. Elijah “Stepper” Banks, who made the motion to pay the employees through ARPA last November, was absent.
Turner said the money will be transferred into the general fund, and then paid out.
