Ferriday Masonic Lodge #390 will celebrate its 100thAnniversary on Sunday with a program at Ferriday Hall beginning at 3:30 p.m.
The local lodge was chartered on Feb. 15, 1921, with officers T.H. Johnston, J.L. DePrato, C.B. Godbold, I. Litoff, Joe Pasternack, J.E. Ormsby, M.M. Perkins and H. Gregory.
At Sunday’s program, Leo Young will provide the invocation; Warren Kelly, Pledge of Alliance; Cody Higdon, Reception of Grand Master; W. Terry Fowler, Address and Presentations as well as Closing.
According to a lodge history, there were Masons living in Concordia and Tensas parishes during the early 1900s. Vidalia was the nearest chartered lodge.
In early 1920, according to the Ferriday Lodge, “a group of citizens of the village of Ferriday, Lower Tensas and Lower Concordia Parishes applied to the Grand Lodge of Louisiana for a dispensation to form a lodge.”
This was granted on May 20, 1920 and a full charter granted Feb. 15, 1921.
The first Master of Ferriday was T.H. Johnston.
Other charter members were J.L. Deprato, C.B. Godbold, I. Litoff, Joe Pasternack Sr., J.E. Ormsby, M.M. Perkins, H. Gregory, J.E. Alwood, A.E. Chavin, C.L. Deal, C.S. Dixon, J.P. Honea, L.C. Hutcherson, R. Miller, R. O’Conner, L.F. Osterberg, E.W. Porter and W.L. Stewart.
Since its inception, the lodge has occupied and held meetings in the building at 202 West 2ndStreet since its charter in 1921. The lodge history notes that the building was constructed by the Village of Ferriday as a community hall.
Founding members of the lodge and local businesses provided materials and labor for construction. Governmental agencies have used the ground floor of the building during previous years, including the parish library “since its inception in 1928 until a new library building was obtained in 1953.”
In 1944, the lodge purchased the top floor of the building.
The lodge has been active in District and Grand Lodge affairs. Low activity was recorded in the late 1990s and early 2000s but restored due to the work of Joe Webber and John Young.
Grand Lodge officers for 2021 include Terrell “Terry” Fowler, Grand Master: Jay B. McCallum, Deputy Grand Master; Jimmie D. Duncan, Grand Senior Warden; Larry J. Plaisance, Grand Junior Warden; Charles R. Smith, Grand Treasurer; and Steve “Storm” Alan Pence, Grand Secretary.
Grand Lodge officers for 1921 were H.H. Bain, I.W. Sylvester, J. Sinai, P. Carter, A.G. Ricks and J.H. Davilla.
Officers for Ferriday Lodge 390 for 2021 include Cody Higdon, Johnny Melancon, Corey Myers, Kenneth Mahoney, Frank Hackler, Charles Stutson, Charles Wood and Tyler Leo Young.
