Ferriday, LA (71334)

Today

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. SSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. SSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.