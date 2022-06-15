Ferriday Board of Aldermen on Tuesday listened to a proposal from Emergent Enforcement Solutions to assist with speeding in Ferriday.
Russell Sarpy with Emergent Enforcement Solutions said his company did a survey earlier over a four-day span, setting up radar on Ferriday’s north side during the day.
“There were 2,317 vehicles over four days going 10 miles over the posted speed limit,” Sarpy said. “There are 569 going 15 miles over the posted speed limit and 145 going 20 miles over the posted speed limit.”
According to Sarpy, his company can be more efficient in slowing down the speeding.
“You can’t expect one or two officers to do this all day,” he said. “This is a public safety solution. There is a speeding problem here. And, you have a number of people walking across the main highway. It will not cost the municipality anything. The police department here will have complete control over the whole process. We just mail the registered owner of the car a citation. This does not go on their record.”
If the person does not pay the fine, they will be instructed to appear at court through the Town of Ferriday.
Sarpy said his company would make $54 off each ticket
The system only works during the day because the technology does not allow it to work at night, according to Sarpy.
“And this is not a binding contract,” he said. “If you decide you don’t want to do it anymore, we’ll come and get our equipment.”
Alderwomen Gloria Lloyd said she would like to see enforcement set up on Hwy. 15.
“They speed all the time down that street,” she said.
Ferriday Police Chief Sam King requested a portion of the proceeds from tickets earmarked for the police department, perhaps on medical insurance for policemen.
Alderwoman Gail Pryor said it was too early to decide on using the company.
“We need to look at it internally and make sure it’s good for the Town of Ferriday,” Pryor said. “I do appreciate your presentation.”
Aldermen decided to take the matter under advisement.
“I understand,” Sarpy said. “Our main purpose is to slow people down.”
Lloyd also brought up Ferriday Hall and Haney’s Big House where people are bringing in bands and charging for events.
“Our contract with the USDA says you cannot charge for an event at Ferriday Hall or Haney’s Big House,” Lloyd said. “We’ve got people paying $650 to rent these places, and making $1,500 or $2,500. We can’t let people do Ferriday like that.”
It was also noted by Aldermen that alcohol and smoking are not allowed at either building.
Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner asked King to enforce those requirements, and shut down anyone not in compliance.
Lloyd also brought up complaints of a horse pen on Florida and 7th Street.
“People have called me and said it’s a nuisance,” Lloyd said. “We have an ordinance against livestock in the city limits, and I would like to see it enforced.”
Ferriday Fire Chief Joe Sontoyo told Aldermen that fireworks will be allowed July 1-5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the city limits, and from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on July 4.
