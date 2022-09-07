Areas of patchy fog early. Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Ferriday police arrested a local man who attempted to enter a Friday night high school football game while armed.
Roosevelt Lewis, 18, 504 10th Street, Ferriday, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property in connection with the incident, according to Ferriday Police Chief Sam King.
According to King, the suspect attempted to enter the Ferriday-Richwood football game with a firearm.
“There was a group of boys wanting to get into the game, and we found one who had a firearm in his possession,” said King.
The incident was part of a continuing feud.
“There has been an ongoing feud with groups and individuals and when these five young men came up to the school our officers recognized them and did a search,” King said. “Only one had a weapon, but none of them were allowed in the game. We are doing our best to keep everyone safe in this town.”
In another case, Lester Joseph Kenny, 39, 1684 Cooters Point, Gilbert, was arrested Friday and charged with multiple warrants for another agency, probation violation burglary of a structure and possible terrorist organization member, according to King.
“He was walking around town in an area that has had problems, and officers stopped him and identified him and that’s when they found the warrants,” King said. “He was extradited to Florida. I don’t think the terrorist organization was anything major, it was just an organization they had been checking out.”
