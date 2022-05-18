top story Ferriday man charged with second degree murder May 18, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Ferriday man was arrested Monday in connection with a Monroe murder.Damion D. Henderson, 22, of 319 8th Street, Ferriday, is a suspect in the April 8 homicide of Torance Davis which happened in the 700 block of Dunn Drive in Monroe, according to myarklamiss.com. Henderson has prior charges for narcotics and weapons, according to Monroe Police Department Sgt. Michael Fendall.Police officers received a tip from Monroe Police Department that Henderson was possibly involved in a Monroe shooting murder and that Henderson was in Ferriday, according to CPSO reports. The suspect was taken into custody by Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies along with Ferriday Police Department at approximately 2:30 p.m., Monday, according to CPSO reports.Henderson is being charged with fugitive attachment for second degree murder.On Tuesday, he was being held at Concordia Parish Jail pending extradition. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Damion D. Henderson Murder Ferriday Police Department Crime Police Criminal Law Monroe Police Department Police Officer Deputy Law Weapon Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY +3 Monterey-native, WWII hero honored May 12, 2022 On July 30, 1945, a Japanese submarine hit the USS Indianapolis with two deadly torpedoes. T… Read more Joint church revival slated May 11, 2022 Rufus and 1st Baptist Churches will host a joint revival May 17-19 (Tues, Wed & Thur). … Read more Library, VGC, AgCenter hosting gardening programs May 11, 2022 Concordia Parish Library, Vidalia Gardening Club, and the LSU AgCenter are partnering to br… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe wins first baseball state championship since 1999Ouachita Christian gets revenge against St. Frederick in heavily anticipated semifinalClaiborne Christian makes the wait worth it with 7th state championship victoryHawsey's thrilling walk-off homer sends West Monroe to championshipOCS baseball rallies but falls short in Division IV title gameWossman hires Lake Charles College Prep's CaheeSterlington's season ends in semifinal loss to No. 1 BerwickDeputy finds driver passed out at intersection, arrests him on drug chargesOCS' football camp hits 25-year milestoneLocal activist sued for stalking, threatening girlfriend Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRebels make return trip to Sulphur with Sam Houston sweep (1)West Monroe wins thriller against Barbe (1)West Monroe baseball wins thriller against Comeaux in extra innings (1)Hawsey's thrilling walk-off homer sends West Monroe to championship (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.