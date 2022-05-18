henderson II.jpeg

A Ferriday man was arrested Monday in connection with a Monroe murder.

Damion D. Henderson, 22, of 319 8th Street, Ferriday, is a suspect in the April 8 homicide of Torance Davis which happened in the 700 block of Dunn Drive in Monroe, according to myarklamiss.com

Henderson has prior charges for narcotics and weapons, according to Monroe Police Department Sgt. Michael Fendall.

Police officers received a tip from Monroe Police Department that Henderson was possibly involved in a Monroe shooting murder and that Henderson was in Ferriday, according to CPSO reports.

The suspect was taken into custody by Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies along with Ferriday Police Department at approximately 2:30 p.m., Monday, according to CPSO reports.

Henderson is being charged with fugitive attachment for second degree murder.

On Tuesday, he was being held at Concordia Parish Jail pending extradition.

