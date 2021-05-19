A Ferriday man was killed Tuesday in a plane crash at Foules in Catahoula Parish.
According to a statement released this morning from the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:21 p.m. CPSO “began receiving multiple 911 calls in reference to a plane, which seemed to be a cropduster, crashed near Elam Turner Road in Catahoula Parish.
“Upon arrival to the scene, detectives and deputies found a plane which had crashed in an open field with fuel leaking from the right-wing area. After extrication was made, the pilot operating the plane being owned by Ferriday Flying Service was identified as Jakob Thomas Porter of Ferriday, LA.”
Sheriff Toney Edwards said this morning that this “was a tragic incident that occurred in Catahoula Parish yesterday. I ask for us all to remember Jakob’s family, friends, and everyone who assisted at the scene yesterday.”
He said is an ongoing investigation with Federal Aviation Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.