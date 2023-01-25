A chance meeting at a New Orleans restaurant led to a Ferriday native working for Bill Mott, who many consider the best trainer for horse racing on turf in the United States.
Erma Scott, 71, grew up in Ferriday. Her father, Oscar Scott worked at Pasternack and at the former Catholic Church on E.E. Wallace.
“Everybody knew my dad,” Scott said.
With a lack of jobs in the 1970s, Scott moved with her three children to New Orleans. She began working as a short-order cook at Liuzza’s in New Orleans.
Mott was racing horses in New Orleans, and Mott’s assistant would frequent the restaurant.
“I asked him one day if they could teach me how to walk horses,” said Scott, who was 34 at the time. “He brought me over, and I learned how to do just that.”
Scott then became friends with Mott, and his wife Tina.
“They moved to Kentucky,” Scott said. “I knew he didn’t need me, but I asked if I could come up there and work for him. He didn’t need me, but didn’t want to say no.”
Scott drove her green Chevy Chevette to Kentucky and began working for Mott.
She returned home, but it wasn’t long before she called Mott about returning.
“I later called and asked if I could come back, and he said, ‘You can, but don’t leave again,’” Scott said. “He put me in his house helping his wife raise their three children. They are all grown now, all with good jobs.”
Scott continues working for the Motts and helps take care of their two boxers. And, of course, the horses.
The Motts moved to Palm City, Fla., and Scott followed, continuing to stay with the Motts.
She makes trips with the Motts to Gulf Stream, and also makes trips to the Mott’s home in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., driving Mott’s Lexus.
“I’m his driver,” Scott said. “He likes to rest. He will wake up when we get close and tell me how to drive. His wife flies up there, so I will drive her Four-Runner.”
Mott’s career began in his home state of South Dakota, where he owned and trained horses with other members of his family. One of Mott's earliest victories came at age 16, when his horse, Kosmic Tour, won the South Dakota Futurity at Park Jefferson.
A three-time Eclipse Award winner — 1995, 1996, and 2011 — Mott trained Hall of Fame member Cigar through a streak of 16 consecutive victories, including the inaugural Dubai World Cup in 1996. Cigar won a total of 15 stakes and was voted Horse of the Year in 1995 and 1996. He was retired with record earnings of $9,999,815. Mott also trained Hall of Fame member Royal Delta, winner of three Eclipse Awards.
In 2010, Mott won his first Triple Crown race when Drosselmeyer won the Belmont Stakes. In 2019, he won the Kentucky Derby with Country House. Mott has won 12 Breeders’ Cup races, including five editions of the Distaff, and the Classic twice.
Mott has won 10 training titles at Belmont and nine each at Saratoga, Churchill Downs, and Gulfstream.
Through 2022, Mott has won 5,273 races (No. 8 all-time) with purse earnings of $322,980,369 (No. 4 all-time).
Cody’s Wish, who is named after Mott’s son, won the 2022 Dirt Mile Breeder’s Cup race.
On Nov. 10, 2022, Mott's son, Riley, scored the first training victory of his young training career when Unifying led throughout in the sixth race at Churchill Downs, a restricted $90,900 maiden race for 2-year-old fillies.
A native of Hollywood, Fla., Riley assisted his father for nearly nine years before going out on his own this fall, training horses in Hot Springs, Ark., the home of Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, which hosts the Arkansas Derby.
“I recently visited Riley in Arkansas,” Scott said.
Scott has three sisters who are all in the medical field and three daughters. She has 10 grandchildren.
“I never imagined I would be doing all this traveling,” said Scott, who has joined the Motts on trips to Dubai and Saudi Arabia. “I just went to Hot Springs to visit Riley. They have been so good to me. And I love the horses, they call out to me when I go outside to bring them candy. I never imagined I would love horses like this. My mom used to ride horses. I see horses around here and feel sorry for them because they stay outside all the time.”
Scott said she has no intention of retiring anytime soon.
“I could go home, but I just love being with them and the kids and the dogs and horses,” she said.
