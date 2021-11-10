The Ferriday Board of Aldermen voted to use COVID-19 Recovery money to repair damaged sewer pipes throughout the town.
Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner said the project will cost $68,236, and was told the money would not be available if the board did not pass the proposal Tuesday night.
“We put out bids for the project, but no one bid, so Womack said they would do it,” Turner said.
Turner said there are damaged pipes all over town, including behind the old Taunton’s building, by the Concordia Parish Library, by KFC and near Concordia Funeral Home.
Turner informed the board that he has interviewed several candidates for town clerk.
The town has been without a town clerk since Sharon Kelly resigned in September.
Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd and Turner exchanged words over financial statements at Tuesday’s meeting.
Lloyd said the town has received a financial book, but has not received a statement detailing bills paid and bills owed since Turner has been in office.
Lloyd also expressed dismay about the last financial book being from September.
“I’ve worked for three mayors and never had a problem with financial statements in the past,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd also questioned if the town paid for the Alcorn State band to perform at the Concordia Classic parade and trophies purchased for the game.
“I have nothing against the Alcorn band being here, but I think we’ve got other things we need to take care of,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd said she is going to write a letter to the Concordia Parish District Attorney’s Office and to the state auditor for help in figuring out the town’s finances.
“We had money transferred out of our account to buy a new tractor and order another one,” Lloyd said. “Nothing should have been taken out and it should have gone before the board. The mayor is disrespecting the board. I hear people say the board is not working with the mayor. Well, the mayor is not working with the board. We have a divided community over this.”
Turner said the tractor was needed to improve the beautification of the town. He also said the Concordia Classic was a huge success and brought Ferriday and Vidalia together.
“I don’t understand why finances are brought up at the meeting when I am in my office every day and no one has approached me at that time about any problems,” Turner said. “There doesn’t seem to be any problem until there is a meeting.”
Turner asked to move on to the next agenda item.
“Oh no, you are not going to disrespect me like that,” Lloyd said. “The taxpayers need to know where they money is going.”
“Purchasing the tractor was voted on,” Turner replied.
Lloyd then asked Ferriday Police Chief Bo Stevens about the phone system which answers by saying dial 0 if it’s an emergency to reach dispatcher. Otherwise, the message continues with extensions for different offices.
Stevens said he would like to see emergency phone calls go directly to a dispatcher.
“Our computer system is very outdated,” Stevens said. “We are on a 90-day wait for fiberoptic lines for our computers.”
Lloyd also asked about raising the price of renting Ferriday Hall since the kitchen has been completed and other improvement have been made.
Right now, those wanting to rent the building must pay $600 with a $50 refundable deposit.
Lloyd asked for each board member and town attorney Phillip Letard to come up with a reasonable price at the next meeting.
Keys asked about tearing down the old police department building on E.E. Wallace Blvd.
“It’s an eyesore,” he said.
The proposal was taken under advisement.
The board postponed voting on a proposal by Elijah Banks to accept a premium pay proposal through the American Rescue Act and offered through the state.
Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd said she would not accept the money, and did not think it was legal.
Banks made the motion, and Gail Pryor seconded it. Lloyd and Keys voted no, and alderwoman Brandi Bacon abstained.
“I will get more information on this proposal and we can come back to it later,” Turner said.
Myra Anders with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center approached the board asking for organizations and names she can contact for partnerships regarding cancer screen testing in the community.
Turner said he will get her a list.
Occupational licenses were approved for CD Customized Design and Southern Crust for a name change.
Alcohol licenses were approved for Terrell’s Pick It Quick Drive Thru, VIP Sports Bar, Pop’s, Adams Grocery, Ferriday market and Strozier U-Pak.
The board also approved a holiday fireworks schedule that allows fireworks to be used December 15, 2021, through January 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. with exceptions for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
