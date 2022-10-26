Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner said he hopes to use COVID-19 Stimulus Package money to pay bills, clean up the town, improve recreation for children and boost tourism in Ferriday.
Ferriday received its second and final payment of $592,503.50 last week.
“We can make big improvements with our town with this money,” Turner said. “I will get with the board, and we will decide what to do with the money. I’m glad to see us get this money to start making Ferriday even better.”
Part of the first money received went toward employee raises.
“We need to repair some sewer lift stations and clean up the town,” said Ferriday Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd. “We are not attracting businesses when the town looks like this.”
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package or American Rescue Plan, is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, to speed up the country's recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession.
As part of this program, the Treasury transferred more than $3 billion to the State of Louisiana to provide support for the State’s response to the economic and public health impacts of COVID-19.
