Ferriday has not made payments for at least two months into the state retirement system, prompting the organization’s executive director to send aldermen a letter informing them of the missing money.
In a Tuesday Sentinel interview, Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner assured that late retirement contributions from January and February were being rectified, and the situation was being handled by Town Clerk Marchelle Donnelly.
“There is some confusion as to who can pay and who cannot pay,” Turner said. “There are some who dropped out of it. It is being handled and will be straightened out.”
Maris LeBlanc, Executive Director for Municipal Employees Retirement System of Louisiana, sent letters addressing the issue and was contacted by the town Tuesday. In consultation with her, the town officials advised they were working on the problem.
The letter LeBlanc wrote stated, “I am writing to advise you of a problem of late retirement contributions from the Town of Ferriday and seek your assistance in correcting the problem.”
Every full-time employee is required to be enrolled in the system, according to LeBlanc.
She was also unsure about how much the town owes currently because her office had not received a report on the past two months.
“But over the past six months, the contribution has ranged from $7,000 to 10,000 each month,” LeBlanc said.
Contributions for each month are due by the tenth of the following month. For example, contributions for earnings from January 2023 are due by February 10, 2023. Late fees are assessed when contributions are five days late.
Additionally, the letter stated, “The Town of Ferriday has not submitted contributions for January and February 2023. These late payments mean that your town is not only late paying its contributions to MERS, but is delinquent in forwarding funds collected from your employees as their employee contributions. Our numerous attempts to contact town staff and Mayor Turner have been unsuccessful.Please let me know what we can do to help solve the situation.”
