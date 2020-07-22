Early voting begins Saturday for the Aug. 15 municipal general election in Concordia Parish that will include runoffs for mayor and three aldermen in Ferriday.
There is one parishwide issue on the ballot as voters will decide whether to renew a one-cent sales tax for schools.
Early voting is slated July 25-Aug. 8 (excluding Sunday, July 26 and Sunday, Aug. 2) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Two former mayors – Gene Allen of Ferriday and Rydell Turner of Clayton – are seeking the Ferriday mayoral post. The two topped the field of four candidates that included incumbent Sherrie McMahon.
There are three runoff aldermen races.
District A pits Brandi Bacon against Shana “Pouncey” Skipper. Glenn Henderson did not seek reelection to the post and instead campaigned unsuccessfully for Ferriday mayor.
The District B race is between former alderman Elijah “Stepper’s” Banks and Margaret J. Glasper. The incumbent in the race, Chryl Smith Lee, did not see re-election.
In District D, incumbent Andre J. Keys faces Patricia “Martin” Williams.
The one-cent school tax up for renewal generates an estimated $2.7 million annually.
According to the ballot, the term of the tax, if renewed for 10 years, begins January 1, 2021, “with sixty per cent (60%) of the net proceeds … to be used for support for curriculum improvement and for improving, purchasing and erecting school buildings and related facilities and for operating and maintaining schools and related facilities within the Parish, and the remaining forty per cent (40%) to be used to supplement the payment of salaries of public school teachers and other public school employees of the School Board, including the payment of unemployment compensation benefits and costs of retirement and insurance programs for active and retired School Board personnel.”
According to the Secretary of State’s office:
-- The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is July 25.
-- The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Aug. 11 by 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters). -- The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Aug. 14 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
