Town of Ferriday Town Council members unanimously passed its 2022-23 budget Tuesday, but alderwoman Gloria Lloyd addressed her concerns with budget items, particularly payroll.
The budget has the town at a loss of $311,100 for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The budget reflects an estimated total revenue of $2,873,704 and total expenses at $3,344,804 for a loss after transfers.
The mayor’s salary is $44,000, while aldermen’s salaries reach a total combined amount of $32,000.Total salaries are $1,673,704.
Lloyd said Turner stated the budget was basically the same as last year, but she disagreed with that statement.
Excess of revenues over expenditures last year was $28,850.
“You are going to have to cut the payroll if we are going to survive the next two years,” Lloyd said.
Turner said the salary increase is because police officers were bumped up to $15 an hour from $13, and more were hired for security reasons.
“You wanted me to hire people to protect the town,” Turner said. “That’s where the increase came from.”
Lloyd countered the mayor’s statement.
“I don’t think the police department is the reason for the increase, I think’s it’s city hall,” Lloyd said.
“If we have to make adjustments, we will,” Turner said.
Before voting on the budget, Lloyd took exception to comments made at the start of the meeting by Wayne Roberts in which he told the Town Council to put their differences aside and pass the budget, saying they should do what’s right for Ferriday and should be working together.
Lloyd told Roberts she didn’t know who he was, and didn’t care, but she would not put up with him insulting her or the Town Council.
“We are all going to vote what’s best for the town, and we don’t need you telling us how to do our jobs,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd also asked about the high grass on La. Hwy. 15 which makes it hard to see when pulling out from residences along the highway.
“Macon Ridge and USDA are two bad spots, and they should be made to cut their grass,” Lloyd said.
In other business, Clayton Mayor Wilbert Washington asked the board to agree to sell Clayton water in case of an emergency. Clayton is applying for a Water Sector Grant to connect to Ferriday.
“We would only use the water in case our system went down,” Washington said. “It would be similar to how you are hooked up to Ridgecrest. It would not cost the town of Ferriday anything. The state down the road is liking to consolidate small rural towns as far as water, so this would save you down the road.”
Clayton recently received a $1.16 million Louisiana Community Development Block grant. The old, dilapidated sewer system is in need of major refurbishing, and the grant funds will be a major boost for much needed repairs.
Washington said he needed to have the paperwork done by the end of August.
Alderman Andre Keys said he would like to see the ins and outs of the arrangement.
Alderwoman Gail Pryor also expressed concern about voting on something with very little information.
“But I feel like Clayton is part of Ferriday, and we need to help them,” Pryor said.
Washington apologized for the late notice, but said he was unsure how to get ahold of all the Town Council members.
Turner said the arrangement would also allow Clayton to send Ferriday water in case there was an emergency in Ferriday.
The town approved occupational licenses for Interior Finishes, This That & Then Some and Chela’s.
