The Town of Ferriday voted Tuesday night to seek a $500,000 loan.
On a 3-2 vote, aldermen approved a preliminary resolution allowing attorney Joshua Hollins of Baton Rouge to request the permission of the Louisiana Bond Commission to borrow the money for certain improvements and for maintenance on existing town property
Hollins, a native of Ferriday, said if accepted, the money would be paid back over 15 years, averaging $44,000 a year.
“This will help your financial situation,” Hollins said.
“We have police units and trucks down,” said Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner. “We need more equipment to get this town in sync.”
Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd asked how the town was going to be able to pay the bond back.
“We can’t even pay our bills,” she said.
Elijah “Stepper” Banks made the motion to allow Hollins to make the request before the bond commission.
Lloyd and Andre Keys voted against it, while Banks and Gail Pryor voted for it.
Brandi Bacon hesitated before her deciding vote, asking for more information before supporting the motion.
Hollins said the resolution was preliminary.
“After we go before the bond commission, we will have to come before the board for a final resolution,” Hollins said.
Banks then expressed his displeasure with Keys having a Farmer’s Market every Friday at the corner of E.E. Wallace and Maryland Avenue.
Banks has had a Farmer’s Market at Ferriday Hall and Rockabilly Plaza in the past.
“I’m tired of all this bull,” Banks said. “Alderman Keys you are breaking the law. You have no permit and you are not paying taxes on it.”
Lloyd said the market is on private property.
“Everybody is trying to be correct, but being deceitful is not correct,” Banks said.
“All the problems in Ferriday is arguing over who did what,” said alderwoman Gail Pryor. “It shouldn’t be because I did it, or they did it. We need to come together and work together.”
Turner advised the board that Concordia Bank bought the former Tensas State Bank building on E.E. Wallace and asked to have the alley near the bank concreted for parking purposes.
“They don’t have a lot of parking spots,” Turner said.
Ferriday Fire Chief Joe Sontoyo said the bank needs to be held responsible for water lines and sewer lines that may be under the alley and at nearby transmitters.
Turner said he will talk to bank officials about that.
The meeting was held without a town clerk after Sharon Kelly resigned last month.
“We have interviewed several people, but have not found the right person,” Turner said. “We will hire someone as soon as possible.”
“It’s not the board’s fault,” Lloyd said. “There’s no excuse in not having a clerk.”
Turner also announced The Food Bank of Central Louisiana will be bringing its mobile food pantry to Ferriday the second Monday of every month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Those interested will line up in their cars in the Ferriday Police Department parking lot.
The Food Pantry will be in Monterey at the Monterey Substation the first Monday of each month from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and at Sicily Island First Methodist every first Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..
It was also announced that the Town of Ferriday will present Trunk or Treat on Thursday, October 28 at Haney’s Big House from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
There will be face painting, haunted house, cake walk, scary movies, games and more.
Chili dogs, chips and punch will be served.
Cars and trucks are allowed, but must be decorated.
Ferriday Administrative Assistant Emerson Slain also advised on Thursday, November 4 before the November 5 Concordia Classic football game between Ferriday and Vidalia, tailgating will be held beginning at 3 p.m. at Haney’s Big House with vendors welcome.
There will also be a bonfire at 8:30 p.m. at Haney’s.
On Friday, November 5, a Concordia Classic parade will be held at 4:30 p.m.. Floats, cars, trucks, ATVs and horses will be allowed.
There is a $25 entry fee by check or money order.
Classic and show cards will be allowed on First Street for display.
Each vehicle must represent a team to participate.
The football game will be held Friday, November 5 at 7 p.m. at Melz Field in Ferriday.
