The Town of Ferriday will hold a clean-up day October 16 beginning at 10 a.m.
Ferriday Mayor Pro Tem Gail Pryor asked for volunteers to assist with the clean-up at the monthly meeting at Ferriday Hall Tuesday.
The Ferriday Garden Club will also be holding a clean-up day on October 16.
Earlier in the day, Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner, who was absent from the Tuesday meeting, presented the Ferriday Garden Club with plaques in appreciation for the hard work and dedication to the beautification of the Town of Ferriday over the years.
“We appreciate what you do,” Pryor said. “You give of your time in assisting to keep our town clean.”
Alderman Elijah ”Stepper” Banks thanked the club, stating their efforts help prospective businesses look at Ferriday.
The council members are asking everyone to meet at Rockabilly Plaza on First Street across the street from Haney's for clean-up day at 10 a.m. October 16.
Volunteers are asked to bring lawn mowers and weed-eaters if they can.
Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd also expressed her discontent with Waste Pro.
“If someone has two garbage cans out there, they are only picking up their garbage can, and that is not in the contract,” Lloyd said. “Someone needs to write them a letter. We have to do something to clean up Ferriday. Instead of getting better, it is getting worst.”
In other business, Ana Gouge, SNAP Nutrition Extension Agent for LSU AgCenter in Concordia and Catahoula, spoke to the club asking for support regarding community and school gardens.
“I’m not asking for financial help, I am just asking for physical help,” Gouge said.
Gouge discussed Healthy Communities, which is an initiative of the LSU AgCenter to promote community investment in the area of health and wellness.
A public forum will be held October 7 at 5 p.m. at Ferriday Hall.
“We’re just looking for public input,” Gouge said.
