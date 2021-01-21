Ferriday has been placed under a boil water advisory, according to Matthew Parker with JCP Management.
According to an advisory notice today, a six-inch main line was hit during construction. The line had to be removed and replaced.
Water customers should disinfect water before consuming it, including water used in the production of ice, fountain drinks, food preparation and daily hygienic uses such as tooth brushing.
Officials typically advise that brining water to a roiling boil for one full minute in a clean container can serve to effectively disinfect it.
