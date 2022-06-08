The towns of Ferriday and Vidalia will host separate events as part of the second annual Madam C.J. Walker Delta Juneteenth Festival.
The festival will be held June 16-19.
“It’s exciting to be able to celebrate in this area,” said State Representative C. Travis Johnson. “We’re continuing to build off of last year and moving forward to make it even bigger. “This is great for tourism. It will be great to have legislators here, some who have never been to this area before.”
The Juneteenth State Gala will be held Friday, June 17 at the Vidalia Conference and Convention Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m.
The Madam CJ Walker Juneteenth Parade will be held Saturday, June 18 in Ferriday at 9:30 a.m. on E.E. Wallace Blvd.
The Juneteenth Movie will be Sunday, June 19 at 2 p.m. at the Ferriday Arcade.
The festival begins Thursday, June 16 with a Grand Welcoming Reception in Tallulah at 8 p.m.
A Juneteenth Celebration will be held Saturday, June 18 in Jonesville from noon to 8 p.m.
A gospel festival will be held in St. Joseph Sunday, June 19 at 9 a.m.
Madam C.J. Walker
Madam C.J. Walker (born Sarah Breedlove; December 23, 1867 – May 25, 1919) was an African American entrepreneur, philanthropist, and political and social activist. She is recorded as the first female self-made millionaire in America in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Her name was a version of “Mrs. Charles Joseph Walker," after her third husband.
Walker made her fortune by developing and marketing a line of cosmetics and hair care products for black women through the business she founded, Madam C.J. Walker Manufacturing Company.
Additionally, Walker was known for her philanthropy and activism. She made financial donations to numerous organizations and became a patron of the arts.
At the time of her death, she was considered the wealthiest African-American businesswoman and wealthiest self-made black woman in America.
