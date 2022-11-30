A sale of caladium bulbs that one day will bloom into exquisite foliage will also finance Ferriday Garden Club’s (FGC) various beautification projects.
The annual bulb sale is currently underway, according to Cora Morace, FGC member. Bulbs are $1 each and are available in three colors: red, pink and new to this year, limelight. Limelight caladiums are white with red and pink accents.
“That is a really good deal,” Morace said. “Wholesale prices have been at $1 a bulb.”
Much of the proceeds go toward Ferriday’s Bayou Memorial Park. FGC is responsible for the replacement of flags, maintaining flagpoles and help with the upkeep of the park.
“Flags wear out very quickly and the poles get bent by the wind,” Morace said. “This is the primary source of income for maintaining that particular park. That includes the landscaping.”
Bayou Memorial Park, highlighted by dozens of American and historical Louisiana flags, greets motorist at Ferriday’s western entrance on La. Hwy 84. It also serves as a location for Arbor Day ceremonies and different school projects including Planting Pride Junior Garden Club at Ferriday Upper Elmentary.
At the park, FGC members also plant native trees. The park serves as a bird sanctuary.
“We do have to refresh plantings there seasonally,” Morace said.
Additionally, Bayou Memorial Park has a Blue Star Memorial Highway marker, “dedicated to the honor and glory of our Armed Forces and (the marker) stands in front of the brick wall that holds the historical Louisiana Flags,” the marker reads.
Established in May 15, 2007, the purpose of the park is to “pay tribute to all who have served, are serving and will serve in the armed services of the United States.”
About caladiums
Caladiums are known for their big, heart-shaped leaves that display amazing color combinations of white, pink, red and green. These are tropical plants that thrive in hot, humid weather. Caladiums rarely flower, but the beautiful foliage guarantees a colorful show wherever they are planted -- beneath trees, between shrubs, in perennial borders and in containers.
Caladiums are excellent plants for shady yards and gardens, yet most varieties are surprisingly sun tolerant. Sun tolerance varies from one variety to another, and is also affected by the intensity of the sun and the amount of moisture the plants receive.
Caladiums need warm soil and warm overnight temperatures in order to begin growing. If the tubers are planted into cold soil, they will not sprout and may rot. Do not plant the tubers outdoors until nights are warm and the soil temperature is at least 65ºF. In cooler climates you can give your caladiums a head start by sprouting the tubers indoors 4-6 weeks before planting time. Plant the tubers shallowly in pots or seedling flats. Keep them warm (70°F) and barely moist to encourage sprouting.
Where to buy bulbs
Bulbs may be purchased from any FGC member or email cjcocodrie@aol.com. Deadline is Dec. 15 and bulbs will be delivered in plenty of time to plant for spring usually around April.
