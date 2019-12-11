Ferriday High School's football team traveled to New Orleans Wednesday in preparation for its Class 2A state championship game against Many.
The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Ferriday finished the season 13-1, winning its last six games -- including four playoff games -- at home.
The team practiced at Tulane University on Wednesday.
Concordia Parish Superintendent Whest Shirley said Concordia Parish schools would be closed Friday.
"When we saw that Ferriday was going down to the Dome we looked at the community support and talked with the board about closing all the schools and it was unanimous to do that," Shirley said. "I was a senior the last time Ferriday played in the Superdome (1984) so this doesn't happen that often."
Two buses transporting spectators will be head to the game Friday morning.
A ticket to ride the bus, which includes the $10 admission fee for the game, is $45.
Ferriday High Principal Kimberly Jackson said the school has sold 3,000 tickets and that three chartered buses will be making the trip to New Orleans.
Jackson said tickets are still available and the buses will be filled by need.
