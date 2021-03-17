Voters on Saturday will choose a U.S. Representative for the 5th Congressional District seat vacated after the death of Luke Letlow.
Letlow, elected last fall to the seat formerly held by Ralph Abraham, died from complications of COVID-19 on Dec. 30. He was set to be sworn in as a U.S. representative on Jan. 3.
Letlow’s widow, Julia Letlow, is seeking the office.
The polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the Clerk of Court’s office.
Early votes totaled 427 in person, according to the Registrar of Voters, while 275 absentee votes had been counted through Tuesday.
Running for representative in addition to Julia Letlow are Sandra “Candy” Christophe, a Democrat from Alexandria; Chad Conerly, a Republican from Kentwood; “Jim” Davis, no party from Monroe; Allen Guillory, a Lawtell Republican; Robert Lansden, a Ponchatoula Republican; Julia Letlow, a Rayville Republican; Jaycee Magnuson, a Opelousas Republican; Horace Melton III, a Shreveport Republican; M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, a Ponchatoula Independent; Richard H. Pannell, a Dry Prong Republican; Sancha Smith, an Opelousas Republican; and Errol Victor Sr., a Slidell Republican.
