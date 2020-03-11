The Vidalia Board of Aldermen was updated on the town’s financial status while Mayor Buz Craft discussed sewer and street upgrades during the town’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday night.
Craft said the shutdown of the Vidalia Hydroelectric Plant for a month for upgrades would mean no royalties for the town for that period.
It also was noted that a water pump was replaced in well number two and the softener system revamped.
The mayor said seepage due to high water stages has delayed or hampered both sewer and street upgrades.
He said sewer work has been completed on Willow but that work to repair yards damaged by the work will begin soon. Other locations are also scheduled for work once conditions allow.
Craft said he was “not happy” that work to upgrade a number of streets has not been completed. He said FEMA is expected to provide payments to the town for street and sewer upgrades but work has not progressed due to weather and seepage.
He said issues related to high water stages on the Mississippi would continue.
“We have to be pro-active,” he said, noting that he recently met with Corps and FEMA officials to discuss seepage issues.
Craft said that in 2019 the river was above flood stage at Vidalia for 270 days, a national record.
“It’s frustrating,” he said.
In other business, Vidalia Town Accountant Debra Moak, CPA, presented a budget analysis for the seven months ending Jan. 31.
The report showed a net change in net assets of $169,383, including fund balances as follows: General Fund, $276,751; Special Revenue Fund, $687,692; Enterprise Fund, -$839,118; and Government Wide Fund, $44,059.
Moak’s summary follows:
General and Administration - Total projected revenues over expenditures are up by $105,578, primarily due to the $103,800 dividend income received from LWCC, $40,000 received from State of Louisiana Office of Tourism offset by $50,000 paid to Major League Fishing for final payment from 2019, not included in the budget.
Street - The projected revenues over expenditures are down by $30,268. A reallocation of general liability insurance was made after the budget was prepared, and the street department was allocated a portion of the total cost in the amount of $2,880 per month. The street department purchased a knuckle boom truck, which came in over budget by $8,200. Engineering expense is $6,338 over budget due to 2019 flood preventative measures not considered in the budget. Much of the 2019 flood preventative expense will be reimbursed to the town by FEMA, but it is not known when or how much. Equipment rentals are up by $3,748 due to pump rental in last year's flood.
Police - Currently, the police department appears to be over budget by a positive $16,453 in excess revenues over expenditures due to the reclassification of transfers from city court as fines and forfeits revenue; however, this will decrease because they will not be receiving the $42,000 in transfers in revenue. Other professional fees are up due to the cost of having the building inspected for mold.
Fire - The fire department is experiencing a decrease in revenue over expenditures in the amount of $27,612. Building repairs were up by $12,165 due to the cost of adding vents to the roof of the building to prevent further mold and due to having to pay the rental on a fire truck in the amount of $11,510 while the town's fire truck is being repaired. Much of these increases in unexpected expenses will be offset by the decrease in projected general liability insurance due to the reallocation of insurance made after the budget was prepared.
Mechanic - The mechanic shop is running slightly over budget in the amount of $5,119 due to supplies and vehicle repairs not expected in the budget.
IT - The variance is due to the reallocation of the general liability insurance after the budget was finalized. The insurance amounts to $1,842 per month or $22,104 annually. The budget did not include insurance cost for the IT department.
Recreation - The negative variance in the recreation department is due to the general liability insurance reallocation after the budget was finalized at a cost of $1,572 per month. Other expenses not included in the budget were for the cost of utilities at $3,123.
Ambulance - The variance in the ambulance department is due to the annual maintenance contract with a medical supply vendor to repair and/or replace the ambulance gurney not included in the budget.
City Court - There appears to be an increase in other professional fees; however, this is due to the reclassification of the city prosecutor from salaries and wages. The overall effect should be a decrease in expenses to the city court.
City Marshal - The positive variance is due to the reclassification of transfers from city court as fines and forfeits. The budgeted transfers in will decrease due to this change.
Hydro Royalty - The negative $37,410 variance is due to the hydro rebates being more than anticipated reduced by the increase in interest income.
Riverfront Development - The positive variance of $61,423 is due to the increase in sales tax revenue reduced by the increase in collection cost. This positive variance can be used to help support the convention center.
Sales Tax - The negative variance of $35,234 is due to the increase in engineering costs for preliminary roadway improvements offset by the increase in projected interest revenue.
Industrial Park - The negative variance of $52,193 is due to the increase in engineering costs for the preliminary work on the new substation for the industrial park.
Convention Center - The positive variance of $3,238 is primarily due to the donation made for the Sidney A. Murray museum being located in the convention center offset by the increase in supplies cost and the change in general liability insurance due to the reallocation after the budget was prepared.
Utility Department - The overall negative variance of $53,283 is due to slight increases in services and supplies, but primarily due to unexpected equipment repairs and engineering cost in the water department and other professional fees in the gas department not expected in the budget. Other operating supplies increase is due to the reclassification of the utility billing system support to city hall from the electric department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.