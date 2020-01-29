A house fire in Vidalia kept firefighters busy most of the day on Monday.
The house belongs to Danny and Calley Reed at 170 Latimore Road in Vidalia.
Vidalia Fire Chief Johnny Evans said his department received the call at 9:11 a.m. Monday.
Vidalia firefighters arrived with two engines and the ladder truck.
Calley Reed posted on Facebook Tuesday that she woke up in a daze after being up with a stomach virus throughout the night.
"I stumbled down my hallway, and smelled smoke," Calley wrote. "When I turned the corner and made it to our school room, I saw smoke. I opened the door of the laundry room where there were flames from the floor to the ceiling. At first I screamed. Then I remembered the fire extinguisher under the sink. While I screamed for my teenage daughter to call 911, I tried to get the old extinguisher to work- to no avail. I called Danny screaming, ‘The house is on fire!!’”
Calley wrote that fireman worked all day to try and stop the fire, but when a 100-plus year old plantation home that is wooden from ceiling to floor catches fire it’s not an easy fight.
"The fireman held the fire back long enough to salvage some of my memories," Calley posted. "A trunk with pictures. A trunk with my wedding dress. An old china cabinet. Even some vintage glass pieces I loved. (I am SO THANKFUL to have these things). But as a whole, at the end of the day, it was a total loss. They say that the wiring to the dryer or dryer itself malfunctioned. Had I not woken up when I did, this story could’ve been much sadder. My five children who were at home, and I, escaped without a scratch."
Evans said when he and other firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the back in the laundry room.
"We had that contained, but the fire went into the attic," Evans said. "It was a pine board ceiling that was real hard to penetrate. And then there were slats with tin on top of the slats. It was real hard to get into. But we had the fire contained and was able to go in and salvage a few things."
Concordia Fire District No. 2 arrived four minutes after the initial call with a truck, rescue truck and water tender.
Cothren said a second tender was en route from outside Ferriday.
He said the fire was knocked out, but kept coming back.
"Vidalia Fire Department and District 2 had approximately 24 personnel on the scene," Cothren said. "Eventually we decided to start salvage and get as much as possible of the family's belongings out of the structure. After approximately eight hours we declared the fire out and VFD returned to quarters. District 2 had a truck stay at the structure until midnight to insure the fire didn't come back."
Cothren said at 2:30 a.m. another unit was posted at the structure to insure nothing rekindled.
