Fire trucks from Vidalia Fire Department and Fire District No. 2 escorted two hearses carrying brothers killed in a Texas crash while returning home from fighting a wildfire.
The hearses were enroute to Bougere Baptist Church Friday for their burial.
Jonathan Coco, 25, and his brother Hunter, 21, were volunteer firefighters for the Maxwell Community Fire Department and were on their way home June 20 from a fire outside Lockhart, Texas when another car hit the brush truck they were in.
The truck rolled and killed both Hunter and Jonathan while the driver of the other car sustained minor injuries.
Jonathan was an assistant chief with the department and was a member since 2016 and Hunter was a member for a little more than a year, a social media post said.
Jonathan also worked as an animal control officer for the Buda, Texas Police Department for the past four years.
Barry Coco, the father of the brothers, worked for the Vidalia Fire Department several years ago.
A memorial service was held in Texas last week.
Vidalia Fire Chief Johnny Evans said he was contacted by the Louisiana State Fire Marshall Office about assisting with the burial.
Evans and Fire District No. 2 Fire Chief Vick Brown arranged for the departments to escort the hearses.
“They actually got here a little early, and we put them in a bay for privacy,” Evans said. “It was an honor to be a part of it. We’re a brotherhood.”
Evans said the Baton Rouge Fire Department Honor Guard, the Louisiana State Fire Marshall Honor Guard and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture wild land firefighters were on hand for the burial.
