The chairman of the Concordia Parish Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors and the fire chief are resigning.
Board chairman Judy Pugh informed the Police Jury of her resignation on Nov. 2 and advised that fire chief Nolen Cothren had recently announced that he was retiring.
She also accused the Jury of interfering with the fire district’s operations.
In a letter to Jury President Joe Parker, Pugh cited “recent complaints and interference” from the Jury on the fire district’s operations and that jurors apparently were “dissatisfied with the way things are being handled.”
Applications are now being accepted for a fire chief, Pugh wrote the Jury.
She said her resignation would be effective January 1, 2021.
Pugh said that rather than treating the fire district board with respect, that newly-elected jurors have “a personal agenda against” the board and staff, and that taking “the complaints of a disgruntled employee to such lengths is uncalled for.”
She said she has been a member of the fire district board “for many years” and was a volunteer before that.
“It has been my understanding that the Fire District Board made the decisions and ran the day to day operations of the fire district; that the Police Jury only appointed the board.”
In another letter, Pugh said in response to concerns expressed by the Jury, the fire district is continuing to make “improvements to the bay area and the yard.” Because no one responded to advertisements seeking bids on the improvements sought, the ads would be reissued, she said.
“As to employees, the State of Louisiana, is an at will state … an employee can be dismissed and or laid off without reason,” Pugh wrote. “As your committee was informed, we will not discuss personnel. Any person or employee that has a complaint has always been welcome to voice their concerns in writing to the Board. The decision made by this board are deemed necessary at this time for the benefit of the Fire District.
“As all of you are aware, the Concordia Fire District No. 2 was formed as a volunteer district; the present Board along with the Fire Chief have worked to be able to have part time employees to further benefit the parish.”
She said budget concerns are always present and the Covid-19 pandemic created other issues.
“In all the years this Board has been servicing the parish,” she said. “there has never been interference from the Police Jury on the day to day running of the Fire District or the decisions that have been made.”
She said the district welcomed any ideas on improvement and hoped “this is not personal against the Board or any staff.”
The Jury voted in September to send a letter to the fire district asking that the fire station be cleaned up and personal belongings removed.
The district had recently laid off some of its part time firefighters, attributing the decision to “the effects of the Covid-19 virus.”
Jurors inspected the fire station on September 3 and a walk-through meeting on September 8.
Prior to that, on August 10, a letter from Cothren and Pugh was sent to district firefighters stating that due to the “effects of Covid-19 on our yearly budget we find it necessary to make some adjustments in our personnel.”
The letter also stated that as of August 14 there would be layoffs, noting, “We regret having to take these steps, but they are necessary.” The letter stated, “If you received this letter you are one of these” to be laid off.
Juror Gary Neal said at the September meeting that the fire district facility was in disarray.
The Jury gave the district 45 days to get the building in order.
Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley, Jury President Joe Parker and jurors Neal, Willie Yearby and Scottie Whittington visited the fire district facility on September 8.
Burley said the district’s application for payroll reimbursement was submitted to the state through the Cares Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security).
The application sought full payroll reimbursement from March 1 through June 30, including $50,000 for firefighting and approximately $18,000 for the fire chief.
According to Burley, firefighters as emergency responders are eligible for payroll reimbursement.
The bulk of the fire districts annual income is from ad valorem taxes, which totaled $580,822, according to the district’s 2018 fiscal year audit.
The district at that time employed one fulltime and 11 parttime employees with a total payroll of $242,358.
Net position for fiscal year 2018 was $1.3 million.
