Inflation has increased cost of fireworks, leading show organizers scrambling for additional funds for the annual pyrotechnic displays.
Sabrina Dore, Miss-Lou Firework show organizer, requested additional funds from the Town of Vidalia for local firework displays along the Mississippi River due to the increased cost. Dore made her pitch at the Board of Aldermen’s regular February meeting Tuesday night.
The New Years Eve and July 4 firework shows attract large numbers of people to the area. Because of the amount of people, the Town of Vidalia and City of Natchez made annual contributions of $2,500 which covered the previous “bare minimum” of $5,000, Dore said, who took over as organizer in 2018. Tuesday night, she requested Town of Vidalia and City of Natchez make a contribution of $5,000 each which would cover the current minimum cost of $10,000. The minimum cost increased in 2020.
“(With the minimum cost), we were guaranteeing the Miss-Lou community that there would be a show,” Dore said. “What I do then is get sponsorships from local businesses, groups, organizations and clubs, so we can get that wonderful show that you see.”
Shortest show has been this past New Year’s Eve which was an “$11,000 show,” Dore said.
“Economy is tough and cost has increased,” she said.
Accord to Dore, shows cost and estimated $1,000 per minute.
Pyromania Fireworks LLC of Bossier City performs the Miss-Lou Firework show. Curtis Elkins is owner.
“As you get in those budgets, I ask you please consider continuing the tradition of guaranteeing the minimum show for the Miss-Lou residents,” Dore said. “I’ll take care of beefing it up with additional sponsorships.”
“This is probably one of the most anticipated events, and it fills up everywhere on both sides of the river,” Craft said. “We will certainly put that in our budget discussions.”
Meanwhile, Krewe of Vidal Mardi Gras parade will roll through the streets of Vidalia on Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. Parade organizer Cassandra Lynch updated Board of Aldermen on her plans.
“This is going to be something fun, respectful and safe,” Lynch said, describing parade festivities.
Grand Marshall will be Rep. C. Travis Johnson. The parade will feature floats, atvs, horses, antique vehicles and marching bands.
Lynch said there was time for groups to participate in the parade which starts at Vidalia Upper Elementary and runs down Carter Street.
“We need participates,” Lynch said. “The parade is only as big as the people who come. I’m asking everybody to consider participating and bring your beads and candy.”
Meanwhile, Scott Adams, CPA with Silas Simmons, went over Vidalia’s annual audit report with aldermen. An article detailing the audit report was published in The Concordia Sentinel on Jan. 26.
Adams and Craft were complimentary of town CPA Debra Moak and her team for another clean audit and for financial documents being organized.
“Vidalia sets the bar on how towns should be run,” Craft said. “All of us should be proud of this financial report.”
Adams told aldermen utility revenues were up while general revenues and expenses declined.
According to the audit, Vidalia’s assets exceeded its liabilities by approximately $62 million, giving the town a positive net position for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
The positive net position was an increase of nearly $4 million for last fiscal year’s total of some $58.1 million, according to the audit.
By far, the largest portion of Vidalia’s net position, $52.5 million or 85%, reflects its investment in capital assets.
Vidalia’s net position is comprised of approximately $48.5 million from governmental activities and some $13.4 million from business-type activities.
Governmental activities are those activities supported by taxes, licenses, permits, fines and intergovernmental revenues.
Governmental activities increased net position by some $44 million while business-type activities decreased net position by $524,999, according to the audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.