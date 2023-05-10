Bryant Hammett & Associates, LLC was winning bidder of the Brushy Bayou project.
The announcement was made at Concordia Parish Police Jury’s May 8 meeting.
The Police Jury awarded the contract based on which company scored the highest on a 100-percent score sheet. Four companies participated: Bryant Hammett & Associates LLC, JKS EngineeringSurveyors, H. Davis Cole & Associates, LLC and Neel-Schaffer, Inc.
The score sheet listed four categories, each counting 25 percent. The categories were: the ability to demonstrate quality and timeliness; experience with similar projects; experience working with CPPJ; and personnel qualifications.
Bryant Hammett & Associates, LLC had the highest percentage with 74. Neel-Schaffer, Inc. was second with 65 percent, followed by H. Davis Cole & Associates, LLC with 55 percent. JKS Engineering Surveyors scored the lowest with 54 percent.
Once completed the project will aid in the drainage of much of the parish. Engineers have estimated the water in the Vidalia Canal should be lowered by two feet after project completion.
According to the Police Jury, work will include the installation of a gated box culvert in the Tensas River Levee where Brushy Bayou once discharged. This will divert the Brushy Bayou discharge basin and a portion of the Buckner Bayou discharge basin into the Tensas River rather than down Cocodrie Bayou.
According to engineers, this represents approximately 40 percent of the northern drainage area of the parish.
A weir will be installed just upstream of the box culvert to maintain water levels in Brushy Bayou at 43 feet. A bridge will be installed at Luke Martin Road to replace undersized culverts to allow increased water flow to pass.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members adopted a resolution calling for an additional $500,000 in possible grant funds from Delta Regional Authority (DRA).
The possible grant money will be used in renovating Concordia Parish Sewer District treatment facility located in Ridgecrest.
In October 2022, DRA announced it awarded CPPJ $407,920 to partially fund sewer facility improvements.
But in an April 29 meeting between Police Jury officials and engineers, it was discovered that the initial $400,000 of funding was not enough to complete the renovations.
The Police Jury will have to pay 12 percent of the total project cost in engineering fees.
“The treatment facility is in dire need of work,” said Police Jury President Collin Edwards.
DRA is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to promote and encourage the economic development of the lower Mississippi River Delta region and Alabama Black Belt. DRA invests in projects supporting transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training, and business development. DRA’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who reside in the 252 counties and parishes of the eight-state region.
DRA coordinates directly with the Office of the Governor for the State of Louisiana and its local development districts for program funding implementation.
Additionally, Police Jury members approved the appointment of Mike Jones to the Concordia Parish Sewer Board; reappointed Rowena Cherie, Russell Lipsey and Ryan Crum as Trinity Medical board members; approved an occupational license for Cynthia T. May d.b.a. Mr Whiskers in Monterey; and abandoned Como Extension Road.
Police Jury members also spent approximately 20 minutes in executive session to discuss personnel matters but took no action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.