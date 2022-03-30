Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 47F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Trinity Medical’s first-ever audit brought plenty of praise from CPA Jared Heim of Eide Bailly LLP.
“You guys are in great shape, and I believe you will be in phenomenal shape in five years,” Heim told Trinity Medical board members by Zoom Tuesday.”It’s foolish to think you are not in better position now than you were three years ago.”
Trinity Medical began operation in February of 2021.
“We had everything come in really good and our numbers are picking up,” said Trinity Medical CEO Lakeisha Smith. “The COVID relief funding helped out quite a bit.”
For the 2020-21 yearly audit, which goes from October to September, Trinity Medical showed assets totaling $75,351,341, compared to $72,286, 576 last year.
Total operating revenue was $24, 430,621, while total operating expenses were $24,109,394 for a net of $321,232. Last year, Trinity showed a loss of $335,182 for the fiscal year.
The only concern was the same as has been at Riverland the past several years — segregation of duties and assistance with preparation of financial statements.
“But, I list that for 95 percent of Critical Access Hospitals,” Heim said.
Smith also announced that beginning April 4 visiting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. under CDC guidelines.
“We’re also opening the dietary cafeteria for breakfast and lunch for dine in,” Smith said.
For the month of February, Trinity Medical had net revenue of $1,802,638, operating expenses of $1,854,423 and depreciation and interest expenses of $385, 642 for a loss of $437,427.
“We only had 28 days in February, so we missed a couple of days of revenue,” said Trinity Medical CFO Spencer Holder.
