Fourth of July celebrations are slated on two parish lakes on July 3, while county music legend Hank Williams Jr. will perform in Natchez on July 4.
A fireworks show is scheduled on the Mississippi that night.
The Lake St. John Flotilla will celebrate its 29th year when the annual event is held Saturday, July 3, beginning at 2 p.m., while the 7thannual Lake Concordia Liberty Loop will begin at 1 p.m.
Lineup for the Liberty Loop will begin on the north end of the lake.
The Stubbs Annual Fireworks will be held at the Stubbs pier at the beginning of the cove at dusk.
The Lake St. John Flotilla will be led by grand marshals Kippy Blaney and the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Four boats will be awarded pier money. Because everyone on the lake wants to see the flotilla, participants also have a chance to win $300. Pass every pier on the lake and your registration number will be added to the drawing.
Those wishing to have their boat decorations judges for cash prizes must register by paying a $15 entry fee at Spokane the morning of the flotilla.
Any watercraft that can maintain cruise speed can participate.
Registration will be from 10 a.m. to noon.
Prizes are:
1stPlace, $2,500; 2ndplace, $2,000; 3rdplace, $1,500; and 4thplace, $1,000.
Pier prizes will be $300 for each of the four piers.
The flotilla will begin at Lake St. John Grocery, on the north end of the lake. Judging will be at the Steckler pier just past Spokane.
Father Brown will also be there for the Blessing of the Fleet.
The Lake St. John committee led by the late Donna Maroon began hosting the event in 1992.
This year's Flotilla artwork was created by Silas Simmons Hicks II of Natchez. Hicks currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia with his daughter Mary Simmons Hicks.
"It was such an honor to be chosen to design this year's flotilla artwork,” Simmons said. "I learned to ski, knee board and have so many wonderful memories of summers on the lake. I really hope after a really hard year for everyone we can all come together to have an amazing weekend."
He said he dedicated this year's flotilla, artwork and festivities in memory of Maroon, “whose passion and love for the lake and it's residences was unmatched.”
He said Kari Blaney and Susan Harris “are committed to carrying the torch in honor of Maroon to ensure this year's Flotilla is the biggest and best yet.”
Fireworks will be shot at dusk from Newt Willis pier.
Shirts, hats, visors, koozies and the official 2021 Flotilla poster will be on sale at Spokane.
On Sunday, July 4, Hank Williams Jr. will take the stage for a concert on the Natchez Bluff during a full day of live music followed by a Fourth of July firework show overlooking the mighty Mississippi.
Special guests Steve Earle and the Dukes will open the show.
Williams Jr. has been named ACM Entertainer of the Year, CMA Entertainer of the Year and BMI Icon in addition to winning a Grammy and being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Throughout his nearly 60-year career, he has sold 70 million albums worldwide.
His most recent album “It’s About Time” is the 37th in his career.
Gates for the show open at 1 p.m. and music will begin at 3 p.m. with fireworks to follow. Food and beverages will be served and concert attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
Tickets for the show start at $55.
