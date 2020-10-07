The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has announced that public health facilities, including the Concordia Parish Health Unit in Ferriday, will hold drive thru clinics during October to provide flu shots.
The vaccine will be available in Ferriday at the health unit office on 905 Mickey Gilley Avenue, on Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A drive thru flu clinic also will be held in Jonesville at the National Guard Armory, 610 Dorothy Drive, Jonesville, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 28.
LDH says the flu “is a disease of the body’s breathing system, including the nose, throat and lungs. Flu is short for ‘influenza.’ The flu is caused by a virus. In the South, the yearly flu season usually begins in the winter and lasts through March. Flu that occurs every winter season is called ‘seasonal flu.’ New and very different flu viruses that appear every 30-40 years, like the H1N1 flu virus in 2009, are called ‘pandemic flu.’ Seasonal flu and pandemic flu have similar symptoms, are spread the same way, and are prevented the same way.”
The most common flu symptoms are fever, cough and a sore throat.
According to Dr. David J. Holcombe, the Regional Administrator/Medical Region 6 (Central Louisiana), including Concordia Parish, “We are now cruising into the flu season while COVID-19 still continues in our state and elsewhere. Over 9,000 COVID cases have been detected in Central Louisiana only, with over 300 deaths.
“While this pales in comparison with the national (over 200,000), we do not have a COVID-19 vaccine yet, but we do have a safe and effective flu vaccine. Symptoms of the flu and COVID are remarkably similar, with the exception of loss of taste and smell associated only with COVIO. Differentiating flu from COVID will be a challenge.”
Holcombe also noted:
“Since the flu kills between 3,000 and 30,000 Americans a year, including children, it is time to get a flu shot. As part of our activities, the Office of Public Health will be offering drive-thru flu shots in all of our parishes at the health unit. The schedule varies from parish to parish, but all will be organized as drive-thrus, thus minimizing face-to-face contact.
“Everyone 6 months or older who is not allergic to the flu vaccine will be welcome. There will be no out of pocket expense, but you will need to bring a photo ID and an insurance card (if available). We hope to see a great turnout. You do not want the flu and COVID together since your will increase your chances of sickness or death.
“Stay safe, stay masked, stay distance and get a flu shot!”
