After a lengthy and thorough investigation, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) has arrested a former deputy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), identified as 56-year-old James Boren Jr.
In May of 2020, LSP AFO was contacted by CPSO to investigate discrepancies discovered during an internal audit. During the initial investigation, Boren Jr. admitted to taking approximately twenty-one thousand dollars over a four-year period. Upon further investigation, the internal audit revealed Boren Jr. had stolen approximately thirty-five thousand dollars and one firearm.
Based on information obtained and with the assistance of the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office, Troopers secured an arrest warrant for Boren Jr. He was arrested and booked into the Concordia Parish Detention Center earlier today. He is charged with malfeasance in office, felony theft, misdemeanor theft, and theft of a firearm.
The investigation remains ongoing.
