Former Concordia Parish deputies John William Cowan and Tony Godbold both bonded out after being charged by the Attorney General’s Office with crimes against juveniles.
Louisiana Seventh Judicial District Judge John Reeves granted bond last week to Cowan, 45, who was charged with three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of obstructing justice by intimidating a witness.
Godbold, 35, was charged with three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Godbold also faces charges from his earlier arrest in October for malfeasance in office; introducing contraband into a jail; and possession of schedule I, schedule II and schedule III drugs with intent to distribute.
Cowan bonded out on a $65,000 bond, while Godbold bonded out this week on a $60,000 bond.
Cowan, was a deputy of Concordia, LaSalle and Rapides parishes.
Godbold, who was also previously employed by CPSO, was released from those duties last fall after he allegedly brought contraband into the jail.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) was approached and discovered evidence of the men having sexual relations with juveniles around the age of 15.
CPSO later turned over the investigation to the Attorney General’s Office because both men were formerly employed by CPSO as deputies.
