When Rick Brown was named principal at Vidalia High in 1999, former Viking football coach Dee Faircloth had to cringe.
"I'm thinking what the heck," Faircloth said. "They are bringing in a former Ferriday coach."
Brown remained principal at Vidalia High until 2015. And Faircloth became one of his closest friends.
"We developed a great relationship," Faircloth said. "He was special. He cared so much for faculty, kids and family. I have some great memories.
“People have no idea everything he did for that school. We had some fun times. When I came back into coaching I wanted him on my staff. But he said he was not physically to do it."
Brown died December 4 in Natchez after battling cancer. He was 69.
He began teaching and coaching at Tensas Academy and in Lake Providence.
Brown worked in Concordia Parish schools for nearly 30 years.
His teaching and coaching career began at Ferriday High School in 1986. He later transferred to Monterey as a teacher, Vidalia Junior High School as the assistant principal and worked as a principal, teacher and coach at Vidalia High School from 1999 until 2015.
After retirement, Brown continued influencing lives through his work as an Education Counselor at Concordia Parish Correctional Center.
"Coach Brown was a great principal who loved his faculty and staff and especially his students," said Concordia Parish Superintendent Whest Shirley. "He was my mentor as a new principal at VJHS. I called him frequently to get advice while he was at VHS. He had a contagious laughter and was famous for his 'one-liners.'"
At Ferriday, Brown was an assistant football and basketball coach.
He assisted Robert Cade when the Trojans won state championships in 1988 and 1989.
"Coach Brown was family," Cade said. "He was good people. I have a lot of great memories. He liked to mess with people all the time. He was very instrumental to all the success we had. I couldn't sleep when my daughter told me of his passing."
