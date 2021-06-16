An election will be held this fall for Justice of the Peace, District 2, in Vidalia following the resignation of Kevin M. Friloux.
The Concordia Parish Police Jury accepted Friloux’s resignation during its regular meeting Monday night.
Friloux, who previously served as the Police Jury’s secretary-treasurer, told jurors in a letter that when he “qualified for Justice of the Peace during the last election cycle, I did so with the full intention of completing the six year term. Family issues have come in to play with the addition of a new grandson, which prompts my wife and me to relocate to South Louisiana.”
Friloux’s resignation is effective at midnight June 30.
“I have enjoyed my previous tenure as JP and this tenure as well in service to the people of the parish,” Friloux said.
The primary election to fill the vacancy will be held Oct. 9 with a runoff, if needed, slated for Nov. 13.
In other action, the Jury:
Announced that Kathy Burr was retiring from the main office.
Named maintenance barn assistant Brandie Matte as payroll clerk.
Approved occupational/liquor licenses for Sonny’s Food Mart, Paul’s Grocery of Eva, Taunton’s of Monterey, Taunton’s Horseshoe Marina and Bottoms Up.
Appointed Patricia Williams to the Concordia Recreation District No. 1 Board of Directors.
Heard the Secretary-Treasurer report, the Superintendent’s work order update and reviewed work orders.
Will be sending out crews to pick up winter storm debris soon and will designate a site to burn the debris.
