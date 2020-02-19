Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, announced last week specific projects supported by funding for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers civil works programs that benefit Louisiana.
Funding for local and area projects include:
$28.2 million will go to maintaining flood-risk features of the Old River control structure, including periodic inspections and management of fee-owned lands along the Mississippi River and repairs on the Old River crane rail girders. This funding will also go to gather instrumentation data to evaluate the performance of structures and bridges in the project area.
$4.4 million will focus on gage maintenance and installation, data collection, rating curve maintenance and pumping costs at Tensas-Cocodrie, Ha-Ha and Fool River pump plants. The funds will also support operations activities along 221 miles of levee and associated flood-risk management facilities.
$2 million will support projects around the Tensas Basin in Louisiana and Arkansas.
“These projects will support communities all over Louisiana. When we invest money in our waterways and in building up our flood-control infrastructure, we’re investing in stronger futures for every family in our region,” said Kennedy.
Other projects benefitting the local region and Louisiana include:
$2.5 million will go to navigation dredging in Devil Swamp and navigation studies of Baton Rouge Harbor.
$48,000 will go to collect, manage, analyze, store and disseminate data from water level gages to reduce flood heights and improve drainage in Bayou Cocodrie. These funds will also be used to conduct routine maintenance for flood-management activities.
$6.1 million will go to compliance inspections, supervision of law enforcement contracts and operation of water control data systems to ensure sufficient flood risk management in Bonnet Carre. Funds will also go to maintain natural resources within the project area and conduct maintenance for the Kenner and Kugler cemeteries.
$1.4 million will fund periodic assessments and inspections for seven levees around the state.
$486,000 will focus on management support for 59 miles of levees and 54 relief wells along the Mississippi River.
$2.4 million will go to maintaining the Caernarvon and Davis Pond freshwater diversion structures in the Mississippi Delta region.
$85,000 will help operate visitor centers at the J. Bennett Johnston Waterway.
$30,000 will fund general operations and maintenance work in the Lake Providence Harbor.
$11.4 million will focus on navigation dredging in the Mermentau River.
$1.3 million will support general operations and maintenance work, including dredging of Mississippi River outlets in Venice.
$254 million will support operations and maintenance work and dredging the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge and around the Gulf of Mexico.
$25,000 will go to performing hydrographic and topographic project condition surveys and respond to unanticipated concerns of U.S. Coast Guard, local harbor masters or other agencies in need as a result of severe storms.
$200,000 will support the removal of aquatic growth and support maintenance around Louisiana.
$30,000 will support operations and maintenance work around the waterway from the empire to the Gulf of Mexico and from the Intracoastal Waterway to Bayou Dulac.
$267,000 will fund common operations and maintenance work and periodic inspections of Wallace Lake.
$18.4 million will focus on dredging the Atchafalaya River and Bayous Chene, Boeuf and Black as a result of the 2018 flood.
$1.2 million will pay for periodic inspections, design of dewatering wells, collector ditches and drilling plan development for the Bayou Bodcau reservoir.
$850,000 will go to dredging and conducting general operations and maintenance work on Bayou Lafourche and Lafourche Jump Waterway.
$33,000 will focus on efforts to contain the growth of dense vegetation in Bayou Pierre, allowing water to flow properly though the channel.
$100,000 will support operations and maintenance work around the Bayou Teche River.
$218,000 will fund common operations and maintenance work and water control manual updates for Caddo Lake.
$28.5 million will support operations and maintenance work in addition to dredging the Calcasieu River and Pass.
$20,000 will support operations and maintenance work around Chefuncte River and Bogue Phalia.
$1.8 million will support operations and maintenance work around Freshwater Bayou.
$16.1 million will support operations and maintenance work and dredging around the Gulf Intercoastal Waterway.
$5 million will support operations and maintenance work and dredging around the Houma navigational canal.
$1.3 million will go to inspecting flood-management projects in Louisiana.
$11.7 million will support operations and maintenance around the J. Bennett Johnston Waterway.
$18 million will support the construction of containment dikes at the Calcasieu River and Pass.
$500,000 will help complete wastewater improvements in Iberia Parish.
$40.5 million will support mitigation and recreation work around the J. Bennett Johnston Waterway.
$2 million will support improvements to a pump station in Livingston Parish.
$85.3 million will support channel deepening and dredging the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and the Gulf of Mexico.
$25 million will support sub-basin projects in southeast Louisiana.
$16 million will support Mississippi River dike construction projects in Louisiana and other states.
$42.1 million will support channel improvements and operations in Louisiana and other states.
$35 million will help strengthen and maintain levees along the Mississippi River in Louisiana and other states.
$5 million will help monitor the Buffalo Cove Water Management Unit pilot project in the Atchafalaya Basin.
$20.5 million will support engineering improvements in the Atchafalaya Basin.
$5.5 million will support stone repairs to existing dikes and other navigation structures along the Mississippi River in Louisiana and other states.
$10.9 million will be invested in data analysis and dredging the Mississippi River in Louisiana and other states.
$56.6 million will support channel improvements and repairs in Louisiana and other states.
$22.1 million will support data collection and analysis related to levee safety along the Mississippi River in Louisiana and other states.
$550,000 will support the management of mitigation lands in Louisiana and other states.
$185,000 will help maintain and operate levees in Louisiana and Arkansas.
$5.6 million will go to operating and managing recreation areas and flood-risk management of the Atchafalaya Basin.
$33 million will fund inspections for flood-damage reduction and dredging of the Atchafalaya Basin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.