Concordia Parish Police Jury President Joe Parker urged parish residents to abide by guidelines regarding garbage pickup, noting that some are “dumping trash on the road.”
All garbage must be bagged, he added.
Parker’s comments came during the Jury’s regular meeting Monday night.
Household garbage is picked up five days a week parishwide.
Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley said garbage pickup is behind schedule presently “due to the volume of the holidays and the weather protocol that must be followed.”
She said prior to the past few days of dry weather, that garbage pickup was delayed due to stormy weather.
“When there’s lightning, the trucks must cease” running their routes. “Lightning and big metal trucks don’t mix.”
While curbside pickup is financed through a sales tax, bulk pickup is not supported through the sales tax, but is offered to help keep the parish clean through the same sales tax, Burley said.
While bulk pickup service is being offered, this service may be cut back due to a drop in sales tax collections.
Two compactor sites at Frogmore and Monterey have been set up to dispose of bulk waste.
“The bulk schedule is the second full week of every month,” Burley said. “Bulk will be picked up the day after the normal route. Residents in the Shaw and Monterey areas will have to schedule any needs since the compactor site is available to them and bulk demand is very minimal.”
In other action, the Jury approved a three-year $30,300 maintenance contract with Trane Service for heating, ventilation and air conditioning for the courthouse heating and air conditioning units. The contract includes the “Covered Equipment” and gives “preferential service to Service Agreement over non-contract customers.”
Jurors also agreed to repair a second chiller at a cost of $19,900.
Occupational licenses were approved for Kammerdeiner Precision Rifles LLC, John Kammerdeiner, 342 Rountree, Vidalia; and Kenny D’s, Kenneth DeWitt, 398 Moose Lodge, peddler’s license for kettle popcorn sales and crafts.
An alcohol permit renewal was approved for Dodge Store, 4774 Hwy. 84, Vidalia
