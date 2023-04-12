Vidalia Alderman Robert Gardner’s misdemeanor theft conviction was dismissed by Seventh Judicial District Judge Kathy Johnson on April 5.
Johnson took the action after a move to invoke Article 894 and motion to dismiss was presented by Alex Washington, Gardner’s defense. Article 894 in Louisiana is the code of criminal procedure article that allows for a misdemeanor conviction to be set aside and dismissed after successful completion of probation.
The defendant is in the position to be able to immediately get the conviction off his/her record through the expungement process. Therefore, the most important benefit to pleading guilty under Article 894 is that it allows the defendant a chance to clean up his record right after probation.
It is strictly within the judge’s discretion whether or not to grant a defendant an Article 894. There is no law requiring the judge to sentence a defendant under Article 894 in Louisiana.
The Article 894 is related to a May 2022 Johnson sentencing of Gardner to six months in parish jail which was suspended and one year probation. Additionally, Gardner paid $500 plus court cost, restitution to the Town of Vidalia and $40 per month probation fee. Gardner pled no contest to misdemeanor theft.
The verdict stemmed from Gardner taking metered envelopes (postage paid) from the Town of Vidalia that were used by voters requesting absentee ballots from the Registrar of Voters office, according to District Attorney Brad Burget. The town’s return address on the envelopes had been “whited out” and the name of the voter requesting the absentee ballot written in on the return address.
