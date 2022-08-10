Curiosity about his ancestry led Gage DeWitt of Vidalia to a major archeological dig that captured the attention of people in and around Kingston, New York.
“Gage was asking me about our family history, and I really didn’t know a lot except what my father had told me,” said Gage’s father, Kenneth.
“Dad’s father died before I was born, and he really only knew that our ancestors were Dutch,” Gage said. “He told me his dad was from Maine.”
That led the self-employed appliance repairman on an Indiana Jones-type adventure in Kingston, New York to literally uncover remnants of his ancestors.
DeWitt’s journey to uncover his ancestry began in 2012 and ended at the Old Dutch Church on Wall Street in Kingston.
DeWitt, a descendant of one of Kingston’s earliest families of Dutch settlers, recruited a team to help dig up the remains of his oldest ancestors on American soil.
Three of those descendants are Tjerck Classer-DeWitt, Barbara Andriessen, and their son and his eighth great-uncle, Andreis DeWitt.
DeWitt is the eighth grand-nephew of Tjerck and Barbara Dewitt’s son, Andries DeWitt, who died in 1710. He was the eldest of 12 children.
“It took me a couple of years to make the connection to Kingston through ancestry sites,” DeWitt said.
DeWitt, 30, searched a Facebook page about Dutch genealogy, where a distant cousin, Justin DeWitt, reached out.
“He messaged me and said, ‘Hey, I think we are related,’” Gage said.
From there the pair got together and established the DeWitt Family Historical Society Facebook page.
DeWitt calls his cousin Kentucky Justin because DeWitt’s older brother is also named Justin.
DeWitt has made about 40 trips to Kingston since the discovery.
“I moved some of my business up here to spend more time here,” he said.
DeWitt estimated he’s made 40 trips up to Kingston since the discovery.
After hitting a few brick walls, DeWitt discovered his ancestors lived in Nova Scotia.He said at least one ancestor sided with the British in the war and ended up moving to Canada.
“It wasn’t hard to make the connection to New York once I got past the fourth or fifth generation, because everything was so well documented,” DeWitt said. “We actually found a Bible that dates back to Andreis that records much of the family from the first through the fourth generation and a little into the fifth that documented baptisms, weddings, deaths, and even ice storms. It was printed in Dutch, so we had to get someone to translate it for us.”
DeWitt said by the American Revolution Tjerck had more than 90 descendants who fought in the war as the family spread out. Due to a Dutch custom, the eldest and first son would be the family members to inherit land.
DeWitt found his family’s plot at the Old Dutch Church on Wall Street in Kingston.
“They had one of the oldest active congregations in the United States in 1659,” DeWitt said. “The original church is no longer there. Either they weren’t keeping records or when the British came in the Revolutionary War they may have been destroyed. Burial records did not begin until the 1750s.”
DeWitt found the “DeWitt Plot” with the help of a photograph that featured a cedar wooden post with the letters ADW.
“Dutch burials in the 17th and into the 18th century did not use a headstone,” he said. “They used a wooden post.”
DeWitt said the oldest headstone was actually in the upstairs in the church, which happened to be the eighth-generation uncle of DeWitt.
“There are only 300 or 400 headstones and thousands of people buried there,” DeWitt said.
DeWitt approached the church about digging up the cemetery.
“I told them I knew of at least 10 unmarked DeWitt burials,” he said. “We also asked an archeologist to talk with them to help our cause. We did get a little pushback on our Facebook page from people who were a little superstitious. But overall we had the full approval of almost everyone.”
“The church put us in touch with a archeologist to help us out,” DeWitt said.
State University of New York New Paltz Associate Professor Joe Diamond was brought in to help lead a team of students seeking to excavate the most plausible site of the graves of Tjerck Classen DeWitt and Barbara Andriessen.
SUNY New Paltz is sponsoring the dig, which is saving DeWitt a lot of money. SUNY New Paltz Anthropology Professor Ken Nystrom, is also on board, and helping lead the adventure.</div></div
DeWitt said once everything is done, he hopes to commission a posthumous portrait of his descendants and have a proper headstone erected.
DeWitt said because of a tight deadline, which ended on Wednesday, August 10, he was fitted with a shovel and helped with the exhumation duties. His goal was to exhume eight skeletons. By Monday, five had been exhumed.
“I actually was able to pull a skull up,” he said. “The first day, we hit a femur and didn’t know who it belonged to, so we covered it back up. Back then bodies were buried on top of each other. The first day we removed and took soil samples from the abdomen area, removed coffin nails, hardware rope used to lower coffins, and other interesting artifacts.”
On July 29, the team located the first family member at the DeWitt plot. Additional staining showed at least five more individuals about six-and-a-half feet deep.
DeWitt’s daughter, 7-year-old Ainslie DeWitt, visited the site, along with Kenneth.
“Ainslie actually helped with the sifting part of moving dirt around on a screen,” Gage said. “She’s probably the only 7-year-old that has sifted soil out of graves of their ancestors.”
While the journey started out of curiosity, DeWitt said it became a different obsession once he started.
“I’m not really interested in how far back I go anymore, I’m more interested in the ordinary people who you don’t readabout in history books. We are more interested in how our ancestors lived, and what diseases they had to face and other things we can find from digging.”
Remains and DNA from the bones are being sent to The LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory which provides forensic anthropology and forensic imaging services to agencies within Louisiana.
LSU Faces will perform facial reconstruction on remains being sent from New York.
The founder, Mary Manhein, established the FACES Lab in cooperation with Louisiana State University and the State of Louisiana in order to offer expanded services to law enforcement and Coroner's offices.
DeWitt said he never would have dreamed of where this journey has taken him.
“I was always fascinated with digging holes and burying stuff like stuffed animals in my backyard, and digging it back up six months or a year later,” DeWitt said.
DeWitt said the entire journey has been surreal.
“This really makes me want to get a degree in anthropology,” DeWitt said. “It was a whole lot of fun and very educational.”
