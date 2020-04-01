Persons subpoenaed as potential grand jurors in Concordia and Catahoula parishes do not have to report for duty, District Attorney Brad Burget said Tuesday.
“We have a grand jury scheduled for Concordia on April 6 and one in Catahoula on April 13,” Burget said. “Both of these sessions have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Burget says grand juries are normally picked in April and October. He said a grand jury can serve from four to eight months, but typically serve six months. The terms of grand juries chosen in both parishes of the Seventh Judicial District in October will be extended to eight months or until a new one can be convened, he said.
Additionally, Burget said three murder trials have also been postponed.
The trial of Jimmy O’Neal Lewis, 48, Ferriday, was scheduled for March 23. Lewis and another man are charged for the murder of Fred McCray Jr.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) Chief Deputy David Hedrick said at the time of the murder in June 2019 that McCray died of a single gunshot wound. His body was found hidden under a pile of wood next to an abandoned building near Bayou Levee Road at the old Huntington stadium on Fisherman Drive.
A grand jury later indicted Lewis, 48, and Sedric Tennessee, also of Ferriday
Hedrick said investigators believe McCray gave the two suspects a ride in his car and was shot during the commission of an armed robbery.
A .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic pistol was used in the slaying, according to Hedrick.
McCray was a teacher at Morgantown School in Natchez.
The trial of Marvin Anthony Watson, 54, slated for April in the murder of a Clayton woman and her son, also has been postponed.
Watson was indicted in August 2019 for the two murders in Clayton that occurred on June 30. He is accused of using an assault weapon to kill his wife, Meghan McCoy Watson, and her juvenile son, at 211 Anderson Road. The child was a junior high student.
CPSO Investigator Chris Groh said Watson allegedly shot the mother and son using an AR-15. The shootings took place at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2019.
A family member called CPSO to report the shooting and deputies found both victims unresponsive.
Groh said Watson has been out on probation after pleading guilty in 2015 to a manslaughter charge in Natchez.
A murder trial has also been postponed in Catahoula Parish.
The parish grand jury in April 2019 indicted a Natchez man in the shooting death of 23-year-old DaJohn Lemichael Mitchell of Clayton.
Mitchell was killed at the Suga Shak nightclub in Jonesville during a party on the night of December 15, 2018.
The victim played football and basketball at Ferriday High.
Indicted on charges of second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm was Jordan Damonte Johnson, who goes by the nickname “Yungin Gunning” and was a reported member of the 500 Navy Baby street gang. Johnson, 24, listed his residence as 935 North Union Street, Natchez.
District Attorney Brad Burget said at the time of the indictment that Johnson had previously been released from prison following a conviction in the shooting three other people.
“He got 10 years for that and had been released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections in June 2018,” Burget said. “Six months later, the shooting in Jonesville occurred.”
Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards said in December that the murder occurred during a private event while NOLA Production was on location filming disc jockeys.
An altercation broke out between Johnson and Mitchell, Edwards said, during which Johnson reportedly pulled a pistol and shot Mitchell multiple times resulting in Mitchell’s death.
When Mitchell fell down after the first shot, Johnson stood over him and kept shooting, according to police reports.
Burget said his office would move forward with these cases once the governor and Louisiana Supreme Court lift the current emergency due to the virus.
“The delays in court will put a strain on every judicial district in the state,” Burget said. “Louisiana funding system for criminal justice includes fines, forfeitures and costs from criminal cases to defray the costs on local parish government. When those funds are not coming in, it will cause a financial strain local government.”
Burget said he hopes the stimulus money to be allocated by the federal government to local government in the wake of the pandemic will go to the Police Jury and then allocated to local political subdivisions to offset the loss of income.
The DA also encouraged anyone who has fines or costs due the court system to make those payments or if anyone has a ticket to contact the sheriff or DA’s office. Burget said a skeleton crew of his staff is at the office daily to answer calls and questions, but there is no person-to-person contact because of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.