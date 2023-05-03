A May 10 status hearing was scheduled for Tony Godbold after he declined a District Attorney’s offer of three years imprisonment for alleged distribution and drug possession.
The DA’s office gave the offer April 26 during a Seventh Judicial District Court session with Judge John Reeves presiding.
The former Concordia Parish deputy was charged with malfeasance in office, introducing or possessing contraband in a municipal parish jail, distribution with possession and intent to distribute CDS I, II, III.
On March 1 the DA offered Godbold two years and on March 12 prosecutors offered three years, but he declined both.
The former Concordia Parish deputy is also charged with three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. The charges are unrelated to the previous charges.
If he would have taken the April 26 deal, the three years would have run concurrent with the juvenile charges.
In charges involving juveniles, Reeves gave Godbold’s defense a reset of May 10 after the defense said they had received “several” videos pertaining to the alleged incidents.
Watson bond set
Jailen Watson’s bond was set at $245,000 in connection to an April 3 terrorism charge.
Watson’s defense called the bond “excessive,” but Reeves said, “I take this very seriously… and I will err on the side of caution.” Reeves also added that Watson could not contact anyone from Delta Charter or use the internet.
According to Sentinel reports, Watson allegedly posted threats on DC’s social media site.
Watson, 18, was a DC senior, and allegedly posted, “don’t know how to mind their f_____ business. I’m fixing to close Delta Charter inside out. They are going to close it when I’m done.”
An arraignment has been scheduled for May 10.
Halford arraignment scheduled
An arraignment date has been set for a Natchez woman charged with extortion, bank fraud and identity theft.
Mandy Halford’s arraignment date was set for May 10 in Seventh Judicial District Court.
According to the prosecution, Halford went inside the victim’s residence and took photographs of his identification and checkbook and used his accounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.